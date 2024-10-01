October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This year, in light of an unfortunate slow but steady uptick in breast cancer diagnoses, we seek to bring attention back to the month long observance of breast cancer awareness. Breast Cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women, and was responsible for over 55,000 deaths in the united states in 2023. Men are also diagnosed in one out of every hundred cases, with a proportional fatality rate. It is difficult for those diagnosed, as well as their families and friends, to cope with this frightening, life changing illness. We wanted to share educational and health resources, as well as local charity events and ways to contribute in the community in support of those fighting this chronic illness.

For breast cancer treatment and screening, listed below are several major hospital services in the greater Boston area:

Have a safe and healthy month, please reach out to us at the EAP if you have any additional resources or events you would like us to feature here for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.