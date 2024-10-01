October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This month, we look at local resources for education and support for breast cancer patients and survivors.
This year, in light of an unfortunate slow but steady uptick in breast cancer diagnoses, we seek to bring attention back to the month long observance of breast cancer awareness. Breast Cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women, and was responsible for over 55,000 deaths in the united states in 2023. Men are also diagnosed in one out of every hundred cases, with a proportional fatality rate. It is difficult for those diagnosed, as well as their families and friends, to cope with this frightening, life changing illness. We wanted to share educational and health resources, as well as local charity events and ways to contribute in the community in support of those fighting this chronic illness.
- The national Center for Disease Control (CDC) offers a helpful educational guide on cancer symptoms and diagnoses. This can be useful as a starting point alongside conversation with your Doctor.
- This page from the American Cancer Association highlights different types of treatments and the steps for each type of treatment.
- The Boston Public Health Commission’s Pink and Black Campaign is an ongoing education and advocacy movement aimed at supporting ethnic minorities and female survivors of breast cancer. The page linked offers numerous resources and statistics to explore.
- The Cancer Support Community of Massachusetts offers a help line, as well as digital support and wellness groups for survivor, families, and caregivers, as well as bereavement groups for those that have lost a loved one.
- The Ellie Fund is a Needham based charity that offers information and support for those struggling with a Breast Cancer diagnosis. Be sure to check their events calendar for 2024 and beyond for community events donation .
- The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition is a local nonprofit dedicated to education and prevention-based advocacy. They offer their own educational resources, web based and in person events and volunteer opportunities.
- There are more Breast Cancer Awareness events occurring in the Boston area, including fundraisers, networking events, dances and social activities, and more.
For breast cancer treatment and screening, listed below are several major hospital services in the greater Boston area:
Have a safe and healthy month, please reach out to us at the EAP if you have any additional resources or events you would like us to feature here for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
