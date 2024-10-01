Canadian Power Couple Revolutionizing Recovery with Brain-First Approach Comes to Utah for Speaking Tour

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave Kenney and Susan Kenney, the dynamic duo behind the transformative Actualized Recoveryapproach, are coming to Utah for an exclusive speaking tour that promises to captivate audiences with groundbreaking insights into addiction recovery, brain health, and human performance.Renowned for their innovative, brain-first approach to recovery, Dave & Susan Kenney are set to deliver keynote speeches and participate in exclusive events, inspiring hope and sparking change across Utah.The couple's method, described by famed neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen as "groundbreaking," is shaking up traditional recovery models and offering a revolutionary path to lasting change.Event Highlights Include:• Keynote Speakers at the Healing Utah Success SummitOctober 5th, Sandy, UtahAs keynote speakers, Dave and Susan Kenney will share their groundbreaking Actualized Recoveryapproach.• Family Group Presentation at Utah Association of Peer Support SpecialistsOctober 2nd, Murray, UtahTeam Kenney will offer practical tools to help families support loved ones in recovery.• Featured Guests at the Addiction Resilience CollectiveOctober 2nd, West Jordan, UtahThe Kenneys will discuss addiction recovery and resilience, emphasizing the role of community and their brain-first approach to creating lasting solutions.Myths About Addiction—Blown UpAs part of their mission to shift the conversation around recovery, Dave and Susan Kenney are here to debunk some of the biggest myths that have held people back from reclaiming their lives:• Myth: "I am powerless."Truth: Everyone has the power of choice. Psychology teaches us that we all have this power, and the Kenneys apply this impactful knowledge in an inspiring way to the world of recovery.• Myth: "Addiction is genetic."Truth: Contrary to popular belief, there is no "addiction gene." The Kenneys' brain-first approach focuses on the science of neuroplasticity, showing that the brain can change, adapt, and heal—regardless of genetics.• Myth: "I lack the willpower to recover."Truth: Recovery isn't about willpower—it's about brain power. The Kenneys emphasize that by understanding how the brain works and rewiring it, individuals can achieve lasting recovery without relying on sheer willpower.For over a decade, Team Kenney has been at the forefront of recovery innovation, co-founding a private residential recovery center, publishing the international bestseller Actualized Recovery and certifying hundreds of coaches through their globally recognized recovery coaching program. Their vision is simple: to inspire a movement that helps over one million people reclaim their lives through a brain-first, freedom-driven approach."We're excited to bring our message of hope and change to Utah," says Dave Kenney. "This isn't just about recovery from addiction—it's about unlocking true human potential, living a life of happiness, and creating generational change."Don't miss this opportunity to interview two of the world's most impactful recovery leaders whose work has already touched thousands of lives worldwide.Availability for live interviews in the Salt Lake City area: Wednesday, Oct 2nd, Thursday, Oct 3rd, and Friday, Oct 4th.

