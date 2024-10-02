Plymouth Foundation Recognizes Key Contributors to the Blue Economy at Upcoming Conference

Celebrating innovation and impact, the 2024 Blue Future Awards will be presented at the Upcoming Blue Future Conference, Oct. 21-22, in Plymouth, MA

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation is proud to announce the distinguished recipients of the 2024 Blue Future Awards: the annual Anchor Institution Award and the inaugural STEAM Award. These honors will be presented at the highly anticipated Blue Future Conference 2024, taking place Oct. 21-22, in Plymouth, MA. This year's conference will feature thought leaders from diverse sectors of the blue economy, including marine technology, aquaculture, economic and workforce development, climate resilience, and public policy.

2024 Blue Future Anchor Institution Award

An “anchor institution” is an organization that is deeply embedded in its community, driving economic growth and innovation. It is in this spirit that the Blue Future Anchor Institution Award recognizes this year’s recipient, Greensea IQ, a Plymouth-based pioneer in intelligent ocean solutions, specializing in advanced technology for defense, transportation, energy, and scientific applications.

“We can’t think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s Anchor Institution Award than our friends at Greensea IQ,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of The Plymouth Foundation. “Their leadership in marine robotics, navigation and remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles not only enhances our local economy, but also places Plymouth at the forefront of technological innovation in the blue economy.”

"We are honored to receive this award and to contribute to the vibrant blue economy in Plymouth,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ. “Our decision to set up our production facility for hardware and the remote command center for our worldwide EverClean service in this region is a testament to the incredible talent and resources found here."

Introducing the Blue Future STEAM Award

The Blue Future Conference kicks off during Massachusetts STEM Week. In a new initiative to celebrate the interdisciplinary excellence of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, the Plymouth Foundation is excited to introduce the Blue Future STEAM Award. This award honors individuals who are making a significant impact in the STEAM fields, particularly within the blue economy.

Notably, the first recipient of this award is celebrated underwater photographer Keith Ellenbogen, whose stunning work will be showcased in a special exhibit at the conference. Ellenbogen is an Associate Professor of Photography at SUNY/The Fashion Institute of Technology; Visiting Artist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT Sea Grant; Senior Fellow in the International League of Conservation Photographers; Affiliate for the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at The New England Aquarium; Associate partner for Mission Blue – A Sylvia Earl Alliance; and Fellow for The Explorers Club (FR’15).

Ellenbogen is currently working on a photography project aimed at raising environmental awareness through the art of photography, focusing on local marine wildlife in Massachusetts. As part of this project, he has highlighted Plymouth’s diverse species, from river herring and piping plovers to American eels and more. His work is proudly exhibited at Plymouth Town Hall in the Department of Marine and Environmental Affairs.

“Keith Ellenbogen’s photography not only captures the beauty below the surface of our oceans and waterways, but also raises awareness of their fragility,” said the Plymouth Foundation’s Cole. “As an artist, he plays a crucial role in inspiring conservation and fostering a deeper connection to the blue economy. His work demonstrates that creativity and science can come together to drive positive change.”

“I am deeply honored to receive the Blue Future STEAM Award,” said Ellenbogen. “This recognition inspires my passion for capturing the ocean’s wonders and advocating for its preservation. I believe art can spark dialogue and inspire action, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the blue economy in this way.”

To learn more about Keith’s work, visit https://www.keithellenbogen.com/.

An Engaging Conference Experience

The Blue Future Conference promises to be an enriching and dynamic gathering, offering attendees unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders and peers from around the globe. Participants will engage in discussions, explore innovative ideas, and discover new markets, all while celebrating the vital role of the blue economy.

Who Should Attend Blue Future Conference 2024

• Marine business owners, employees, and investors

• Local and state officials focused on marine economic advancement

• Colleges promoting technology and engineering skills for the marine industry

• Educators and students interested in marine opportunities

• Lenders seeking insights into supporting the marine economy

• Anyone passionate about the future of our marine resources

For more details about the Blue Future Conference 2024, including program highlights, speaker updates, sponsorship opportunities, and registration, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2024/.

SPONSORS & PARTNERS

Blue Future Conference 2024 is made possible by the support of sponsors and partners, including legacy sponsors who have supported the event since year one: Cape Cod Community College, Cape Cod 5, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Promare, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, and Tiny & Sons Auto Glass; Sponsors: Atlantic Resiliency Innovation Institute, Greensea IQ, Innovasea, North Easton Savings Bank, and Coastal Communities Caucus; and Community Partners: Blue Innovation Labs, Ideaz Ablaze, Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Askew Web Design & Development, See Plymouth, and the Town of Plymouth, MA.

For more details on Blue Future Conference 2024, including program and speaker updates, sponsorship opportunities and registration, visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2024.

ABOUT THE PLYMOUTH FOUNDATION

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base. Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

