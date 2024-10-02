Paris Olympic Silver Medalists in Artistic Swimming Endorse Ear Pro for Superior Ear Protection

USA Artistic Swimmers Use Ear Pro To Prevent Ear Infections

USA Artistic Swimming Team Chooses Ear Pro as Their Go-To Brand to Protect Their Ears

From elite to our youngest athletes, their products make training easier and more enjoyable.” — Adam Andrasko

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USA Artistic Swimming Team, fresh off their silver medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been using Ear Pro to maintain optimal ear health during training and competition since 2023.As athletes who spend countless hours in the water, the team relies on Ear Pro’s preventative ear care to protect against trapped water that can lead to ear infections , ensuring they can perform at their best.For elite athletes, even a minor ear infection can disrupt training and affect performance. Knowing this risk, the USA Artistic Swimming Team has integrated Ear Pro into their routine. This revolutionary ear spray creates a natural, waterproof barrier in the ear canal, preventing water from being trapped and reducing the chance of infections, such as swimmer's ear "From elite to our youngest athletes, their products make training easier and more enjoyable,” Adam Andrasko, CEO of USA Artistic Swimming, said."When thinking of synchronized swimmers, one imagines athletes performing beautifully coordinated routines, often upside down and listening to music while underwater. Traditional ear plugs or other similar tools are not feasible, making Ear Pro a game-changer. With rigorous training schedules and back-to-back competitions, the team needed a solution that protects their ears without affecting their hearing.Ear Pro’s innovative formula meets the team’s unique needs:• Natural Ingredients: Safe, chemical-free, and suitable for all ages.• Doctor-Endorsed: Trusted by medical professionals for effective ear protection.• Quick and Convenient: Just two sprays, and they're ready to dive in.A Preventative Approach to Ear HealthUnlike traditional treatments that only address ear infections after they occur, Ear Pro focuses on prevention. By forming a water-repellent layer in the ear canal, it stops water from getting trapped, thus reducing the risk of infection. Additionally, Ear Pro does not interfere with hearing abilities, making it a perfect fit for the USA Artistic Swimming Team's training regimen.Partnership Highlights Ear Pro’s ExpansionThis partnership with the USA Artistic Swimming Team highlights Ear Pro’s growing reputation as an essential tool for water athletes and enthusiasts alike. Ear Pro isn't just for professional athletes—it’s designed for anyone involved in water activities, from kids to adults. Similar to sunscreen, Ear Pro provides proactive protection, preventing issues before they arise.Following its successful launch in over 7,300 CVS stores nationwide, Ear Pro continues to make strides in promoting ear health and preventing water-related ear problems for families and athletes.About Ear ProFounded by water sports enthusiasts, Ear Pro is a preventative solution for ear infections caused by trapped water. Its all-natural formula, which includes medical-grade mineral oil and organic oregano oil, creates a water-repellent layer in the ear canal, effectively preventing water from being trapped and causing infections. Ear Pro is safe for all ages and is available at CVS stores nationwide and online.For more information, visit:

