G-Tech Medical Collaborates with Voler Systems to Revolutionize Digestive Health Monitoring

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a Silicon Valley leader in electronic design specializing in medical devices, wearables, and IoT devices, highlights its collaboration with G-Tech Medical, a pioneering MedTech company. G-Tech Medical approached Voler Systems for its renowned expertise in electronic design to enhance the functionality, accuracy, and reliability of its GI motility measurement patch system.Driving Innovation in Digestive Health MonitoringRecognizing the critical need for precise and non-invasive digestive system monitoring, G-Tech Medical teamed up with Voler Systems to improve its GI motility measurement patch system. This partnership significantly enhanced the device's functionality, battery life, and data collection accuracy, setting a new standard in digestive health monitoring.Expert Electronic Design Enhances Wearable TechnologyVoler Systems' extensive expertise in electronic design was instrumental in upgrading G-Tech Medical's patch system. The collaboration led to the development of advanced electronics and firmware to ensure the patch meets stringent FDA requirements and is ready for manufacturing. Key enhancements include:• Updated Electronics Architecture: Improved patch design for better performance.• Critical Chip Selection: Ensured the end product met data, battery, and physician analysis requirements.• Prototypes and Testing: Constructed and tested prototype electronics to ensure reliability.• iOS App Development: Created an app for seamless Bluetooth connectivity.Benefits and Market ImpactThis innovative upgrade transformed the patch system into a highly efficient, wearable, and non-invasive device that offers numerous benefits:• Enhanced Wearability: Improved patient comfort with a body-conforming, water-resistant, thin, and light patch design.• Efficient Data Transmission: Seamless data transfer between patient and doctor, ensuring no data loss.• Increased Data Collection Capacity: Allows almost half a day of uninterrupted data collection before needing to connect to a smartphone.• Cloud-Based Data Analysis: Enables seamless data upload from the device to the cloud for comprehensive analysis."The Voler team was very knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with on this complex project. We look forward to working with them again," said Steve Axelrod, G-Tech's CEO. Miguel Adao , President and CEO of Voler Systems, commented on the successful collaboration, "G-Tech Medical developed an exceptional wearable technology that addresses a significant need in digestive health monitoring. We are proud to have supported enhancing their GI motility measurement patch system, its successful development, and its marketability. Their innovative vision combined with our expertise in electronic design led to a groundbreaking product that will improve patient care and outcomes."About Voler SystemsWith more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.About G-Tech MedicalG-Tech Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to developing low-cost, non-invasive gastrointestinal monitoring solutions for patients with chronic GI disorders. G-Tech's wearable wireless patch will provide patient-specific motility data to physicians, helping them assess underlying causes of GI disorders and develop targeted therapies. The company is headquartered at Fogarty Innovation, 2495 Hospital Drive, Suite 300, Mountain View, CA 94040. For further information, please visit www.GTechMedical.com or email info@gtechmedical.com.

