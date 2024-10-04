Dr. Sep Pouresa Unveils a Revolutionary Approach to Cosmetic Dentistry with a Whole-Body Health Twist

Dr. Sep Pouresa

Beverly Hills-based Dentist and Bodybuilder Redefines Smile Aesthetics with Fitness Expertise

Creating a beautiful smile is like sculpting the perfect physique—it takes precise planning, a deep understanding of alignment and proportion, and a commitment to long-term care.” — Dr. Sep Pouresa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sep Pouresa , a renowned cosmetic dentist and competitive bodybuilder, is leading a groundbreaking movement in the world of cosmetic dentistry by combining his expertise in both fields to create a holistic, full-body approach to patient care.With a passion for aesthetics and symmetry developed through years of fitness training, Dr. Pouresa integrates the principles of bodybuilding into his dental practice to offer something truly unique—a comprehensive treatment plan that enhances not only the smile but the entire wellbeing of his patients.Dr. Pouresa’s journey is as exceptional as his methods. As a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer and Men’s Physique competitor with the INBA (International Natural Bodybuilding Association) and IDFA (International Drug Free Athletics), he draws from his fitness experience to emphasize the importance of balance, alignment, and long-term health in his dental practice. Holding a Bachelor’s of Science in Kinesiology and a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from McGill University, Dr. Pouresa has merged these two worlds to offer what he calls “aesthetic dentistry from the inside out.”"Beyond the Smile: A Whole-Body Approach to Cosmetic Dentistry"“Dentistry isn’t just about the teeth—it’s about the whole person,” says Dr. Pouresa. “When you focus on fitness, you learn how essential planning, alignment, and symmetry are to achieving a balanced, healthy body. I’ve applied those same principles to my dental practice, creating smiles that are not only beautiful but that reflect the patient’s overall health and vitality.”Dr. Pouresa’s unique philosophy stems from his belief that aesthetics and health are inseparable. Whether he’s sculpting a patient’s smile or preparing for a physique competition, the goal is the same—achieving harmony, symmetry, and confidence. His innovative approach extends far beyond traditional cosmetic dentistry by incorporating elements of fitness and nutrition into his patient care plans. His patients are treated as a whole, with their dental care being just one component of their overall wellness.A New Kind of Dentistry for a New EraDr. Pouresa’s innovative approach stands out in a city known for its beauty and wellness industries. With a focus on symmetry and aesthetics, he helps patients create a foundation for long-lasting beauty that goes beyond the surface. Each smile is customized not only to the patient’s facial features but also to their lifestyle, personality, and overall health.“Creating a beautiful smile is like sculpting the perfect physique—it takes precise planning, a deep understanding of alignment and proportion, and a commitment to long-term care,” Dr. Pouresa explains. “I want my patients to feel confident knowing that their smile reflects not just their outer beauty but their internal wellness.”Dr. Pouresa’s methods reflect his lifelong commitment to excellence in both fields. He began shadowing a dentist at the age of 14, ultimately receiving his degree in dental medicine and completing his residency in Advanced Dentistry at the University of the Pacific. He also earned the prestigious Lieutenant Governor Medal for his academic and professional contributions. But it was his passion for bodybuilding that opened his eyes to the possibility of integrating fitness into his dental practice, leading to the creation of a new form of cosmetic dentistry that treats the whole body.About Dr. Sep PouresaDr. Sep Pouresa is a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer, Kinesiologist, and Men’s Physique competitor with the INBA and IDFA. He practices as a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills, where he combines his fitness expertise with cutting-edge cosmetic dentistry to offer patients a whole-body approach to beauty and health. Dr. Pouresa holds degrees from McGill University and completed his Residency in Advanced Dentistry at the University of the Pacific. He is currently working toward his accreditation with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry.

