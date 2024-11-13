Frenchman's Caye Frenchman's Caye Island Frenchman's Caye Beach Frenchman's Caye Island aerial view Dolphin

Belize Frenchman's Caye Island has Endless Opportunity for a Real Estate Investor

If your vision has you owning your own island, then this rich in history island is a one of a kind opportunity for sure” — Macarena Rose

PUNTA GORDA, BELIZE, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once in a lifetime chance to own 37 acres of your own private island in Belize is up for sale. This undisturbed landscape with natural wildlife and vegetation has everything you need. The options are endless to build your dream oasis, or private resort.There is world class fishing near Frenchman’s Caye. With flats, reefs, lagoons, estuaries and five river mouths in close proximity, fish in the area are tarpon, snook, barracuda, and various snappers among other species. In addition to snorkeling, diving and fishing, this is also a fine place to kayak and the views are amazing, especially of the coast of the mainland and the Seven Hills and other mountains which are visible in one of our photos. This part of Belize is absolutely gorgeous. This island is an ideal location for magnificent diving, fishing and snorkeling.Frenchman’s Caye is one of several islands in this part of southern Belize which were used by the ancient Maya as part of their coastal trade route. There are remains of Maya coral architecture hidden among the trees on this special place. Frenchman’s Caye is mentioned in the Coastal Zone Management Plan as a site suited to low-scale ecological tourism or residential use. The Caye’s proximity to Punta Gorda to the southwest provides peace and solitude while providing access to goods, services and transportation by air, land and sea.The island has an abundance of natural vegetation and fruit trees including Buttonwood Trees, Coconut Trees, Avocado Trees, Native Guava, Moho Trees, Mango trees, Citrus (Lime Trees), Banana Trees, Wild Sugar Cane, Black, White and Red mangrove. There are also sea turtle nesting areas, particularly hawksbill turtles. There are also plenty of birds in this area including a healthy population of magnificent Frigatebirds. If your looking for a tropical oasis within the natural wild life this island offers look no further.The views from the Caye are outstanding in all directions. The natural beauty of the area is spectacular. Within a short distance are a variety of ecotypes including stands of dwarf mangrove, gallery forests, rivers and lagoons as well as mangrove isles in abundance. The Caye itself is a rare example of an island with highly diverse vegetation.If your vision has you owning your own island, then this rich in history island is a one of a kind opportunity for sure! This island 37 acres is listed for sale at 2,600,000. For a private tour please contact us.Please contact us for a private viewing of this magnificent island About Keller Williams Belize: Keller Williams Belize is part of the international Keller Williams Realty family, and KW is a leader in the Belizean real estate sector. Founded by Macarena Rose , Keller Williams Belize continues to foster international relationships, showcasing Belize's real estate opportunities on the global stage. For more information, visit Belize Real Estate Services and Expat Belize

