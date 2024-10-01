Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 100+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The rising global incidence of breast cancer, driven by lifestyle changes and an aging population, is a key market driver. Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatment, such as molecular imaging, targeted therapies, and precision medicine, are boosting demand and improving patient outcomes. Increased awareness and participation in screening programs further expand the market. However, the high cost of treatment remains a significant barrier, limiting access in certain regions.

DelveInsight’s 'Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline breast cancer in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the breast cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s breast cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline breast cancer drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline breast cancer drugs. Key breast cancer companies such as Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Merus, Hangzhou DAC Biotech, Miracogen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Suzhou GeneQuantum Healthcare, ALX Oncology, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, BioInvent International, AbbVie, Takeda, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, HUTCHMED, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, and others are evaluating new breast cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new breast cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline breast cancer such as ARX788, DP303c, SHR-A1811, MCLA-128, DX126 262, MRG002, Zanidatamab, A166, GQ1001, ALX-148, BB-1701, BI-1607, Navitoclax, TAK-676, HRS 1358, Fruquintinib, BI 1810631, Vidutolimod, BL-B01D1, and others are under different phases of breast cancer clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of breast cancer clinical trials. In July 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast-track designation to biopharmaceutical company Mabwell’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) 9MW2821 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted to biopharmaceutical company Mabwell’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). In June 2024, G1 Therapeutics announced topline results from the final OS analysis of its Phase III PRESERVE 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of trilaciclib administered prior to chemotherapy (gemcitabine and carboplatin; GCb) in patients with metastatic TNBC.

announced topline results from the final OS analysis of its PRESERVE 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of trilaciclib administered prior to chemotherapy (gemcitabine and carboplatin; GCb) in patients with metastatic TNBC. In May 2024 announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for inavolisib , an investigational oral therapy, in combination with palbociclib (Ibrance®) and fulvestrant, for the treatment of adult patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted for , an investigational oral therapy, in combination with palbociclib (Ibrance®) and fulvestrant, for the treatment of adult patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. In February 2024, Carrick Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating the combination of samuraciclib (CT7001) in women with ER+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

announced that the first patient had been dosed in its Phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating the combination of in women with ER+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In February 2024, Arvinas announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation for the investigation of vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for monotherapy in the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor (ER) positive/human growth epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted for the investigation of vepdegestrant for monotherapy in the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor (ER) positive/human growth epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy. In January 2024, BioNTech announced that the first patient with metastatic breast cancer had been treated in a pivotal Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the next-generation antibody-drug conjugate candidate BNT323/DB-1303 targeting the Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2, a cancer cell surface protein.

announced that the first patient with metastatic breast cancer had been treated in a pivotal trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the next-generation antibody-drug conjugate candidate targeting the Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2, a cancer cell surface protein. In December 2023, SystImmune announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the company to proceed with the planned clinical study of the HER2-specific HIRE platform ADC, BL-M07D1, in the Investigational New Drug (IND) application on November 28, 2023. This milestone paves the way for the multicenter Phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile, and initial efficacy of BL-M07D1 in subjects with metastatic or unresectable HER2-expressing cancers in the United States.

The breast cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage breast cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the breast cancer clinical trial landscape.

Breast Cancer Overview

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women, representing over 10% of all new cancer cases annually. It is also the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women globally. Breast cancer often develops without noticeable symptoms. It arises from DNA damage and genetic mutations, which can be influenced by estrogen exposure. Inherited DNA defects or cancer-associated genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 can also increase the risk, particularly if there is a family history of ovarian or breast cancer. Normally, the immune system targets and destroys cells with abnormal DNA or growth, but this mechanism can fail in breast cancer, allowing tumors to grow and spread.

Most patients find out they have breast cancer during routine screenings. Others might discover a lump in their breast by chance, notice changes in breast shape or size, or experience nipple discharge. Mastalgia (breast pain) is also common. To diagnose breast cancer, physical exams, imaging (particularly mammography), and tissue biopsies are required. Early diagnosis leads to better survival rates. Breast cancer often spreads through lymphatic and hematologic routes, which can result in distant metastasis and a worse prognosis.

Breast Cancer Treatment aims to minimize the chances of the cancer recurring locally and spreading metastatically. Surgery, with or without radiotherapy, helps manage local cancer control. If there's a risk of metastasis, systemic treatments such as hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these are used. In cases of locally advanced cancer, systemic therapy is primarily used for palliation, with limited or no role for surgery.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Breast Cancer Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA BL-B01D1 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Phase III BL-B01D1 MoA: Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase-1 inhibitors Intravenous ARX788 Ambrx Phase II/III ARX788 MoA: Tubulin inhibitors Intravenous Vidutolimod Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase II Vidutolimod MoA: Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Intratumoral TAK-676 Takeda Phase I TAK-676 MoA: MPYS protein stimulants Intravenous HRS 1358 Shandong Suncadia Medicine Phase I HRS 1358 MoA: Estrogen receptor alpha degradation enhancers Oral

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The breast cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging breast cancer segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cell death stimulants, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Dimerisation inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Mitosis inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, ERBB 2 receptor antagonists, ERBB-3 receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors

: Cell death stimulants, DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Dimerisation inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Mitosis inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, ERBB 2 receptor antagonists, ERBB-3 receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors Key Breast Cancer Companies : Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Merus, Hangzhou DAC Biotech, Miracogen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Suzhou GeneQuantum Healthcare, ALX Oncology, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, BioInvent International, AbbVie, Takeda, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, HUTCHMED, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, and others

: Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Merus, Hangzhou DAC Biotech, Miracogen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Klus Pharma, Suzhou GeneQuantum Healthcare, ALX Oncology, Bliss Biopharmaceutical, BioInvent International, AbbVie, Takeda, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, HUTCHMED, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, and others Key Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies: ARX788, DP303c, SHR-A1811, MCLA-128, DX126 262, MRG002, Zanidatamab, A166, GQ1001, ALX-148, BB-1701, BI-1607, Navitoclax, TAK-676, HRS 1358, Fruquintinib, BI 1810631, Vidutolimod, BL-B01D1, and others

Table of Contents

1. Breast Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Breast Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Breast Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Breast Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Breast Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Breast Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Breast Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Breast Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Breast Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

