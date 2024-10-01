Krista LaBrasca joins Activate Care as Head of Finance

Krista LaBrasca

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Activate Care is pleased to announce that Krista LaBrasca has joined the company as Head of Finance. Krista is a seasoned finance professional with over 30 years of diverse experience across multiple industries."We are excited to have Krista join our leadership team as Head of Finance," said Activate Care CEO and Co-Founder Ted Quinn. "Her deep expertise in financial strategy and proven leadership in driving growth make her an invaluable addition to our team. She will play a critical role in supporting the continued success of the organization."Krista began her career at Otis Elevator Company, where she developed a strong foundation in manufacturing account management before advancing to corporate finance position at Otis’ North American Headquarters. Her early exposure to the intricacies of manufacturing and corporate finance equipped her with a solid foundation in financial operations and strategic planning.Krista later transitioned to the healthcare industry where she played a key role in corporate finance at a rapidly growing startup. Her ability to navigate the complexities of financial management was instrumental in the company’s growth and success.. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of financial functions, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Krista is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She dedicates her time and energy to volunteering with the United Way and participating in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, demonstrating her passion for supporting vital causes and advocating for health awareness.“I am honored to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to working with the talented team here that support the company’s mission and growth,” Krista said. “ Together, we can build on the strong foundation already in place and create new opportunities for success.”Krista is a graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Administration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.