Blive Cleaning Extends a Helping Hand to Families Facing Hardships

Blive Cleaning recently provided essential cleaning services to a family with disabilities, furthering their commitment to people in need within the community.

LEOMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blive Cleaning, a company renowned for its comprehensive residential and commercial cleaning services in Leominster, Lunenburg, Fitchburg, Hollis, and the region, recently undertook a heartfelt initiative to assist a local family facing severe disabilities.The family's matriarch, who lives with diabetes and has lost both feet, needed help to pack up and clean their home for market listing. Blive Cleaning's team stepped in to provide thorough cleaning and organizing services, demonstrating their deep commitment to community support and care.This act of kindness is part of Blive Cleaning's broader mission to assist those in the greatest need. The company actively works with individuals battling cancer and hoarders, providing them with cleaning services."We believe in the power of kindness and the significant impact it can have on individuals' lives," said CEO and, founder of Blive Cleaning, Alessandra Nolasco.. "Helping this family was more than just cleaning a house. It was about restoring peace and creating a supportive environment where they can thrive despite the challenges they face."About the company: Blive Cleaning is a leading cleaning company operating in Leominster, Lunenburg, Hollis, Sterling, Fitchburg, and the region, offering a diverse array of services, including recurring, deep, move-in/out, one-time, post-construction, and office cleaning. With a commitment to excellence, the company guarantees 100% satisfaction for all its services. Additionally, Blive Cleaning is fully insured and bonded, adhering to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.For more information, please visit: www.blivecleaning.com

