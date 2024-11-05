Private Island Belize private island Reggie Bullock with Friends and Family Placencia Belize Team Macarena

Exclusive Private Island in Belize Listed for Sale by International Real Estate Expert Macarena Rose

We are thrilled to offer this truly unique island property to prospective buyers” — Macarena Rose

PLACENCIA, BELIZE, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned international real estate specialist, Macarena Rose , is pleased to announce the listing of an extraordinary private island for sale in Belize. This rare opportunity offers an exclusive chance to own a piece of paradise in one of the most beautiful and sought-after destinations in the world.Situated in the pristine waters of the Caribbean Sea, this private island is a tropical sanctuary, surrounded by crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and lush natural beauty. Located just a short boat ride away from the mainland, this secluded haven is ideal for those seeking privacy, luxury, and adventure.The island offers 3.4 acres of land, with a helipad and a small cottage plenty of room for an upscale private estate, or small resort. Surrounded by breathtaking ocean views and complemented by the sound of gentle waves, this property embodies the essence of tranquility and natural beauty. Whether it's for a peaceful getaway or an investment in a vacation destination, this island presents unmatched opportunities for lifestyle and leisure.Macarena Rose, a respected and experienced Realtorin the Belize real estate market, is known for her deep knowledge of the region and dedication to connecting buyers with their dream properties. With over a decade of experience in Belize real estate, Rose has built a reputation for providing personalized service and expert guidance for those seeking to invest in this Caribbean paradise.“We are thrilled to offer this truly unique island property to prospective buyers,” said Macarena Rose. “Belize is a place where natural beauty, adventure, and serenity blend seamlessly. Owning a private island here offers not only an exclusive lifestyle but also an opportunity to invest in one of the world’s emerging real estate markets.”With its stunning coral reefs, marine life, and proximity to world-class diving spots like the Great Blue Hole, Belize continues to be a top destination for buyers. The country boasts a welcoming environment for investors, with straightforward property ownership laws, a stable economy, and a friendly local culture. This private island listing represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a slice of this captivating paradise.For further details about the private island, including photos, specifications, and pricing, interested parties are encouraged to contact Macarena Rose directly. Private tours and additional information are available upon request for qualified buyers.About Macarena Rose Macarena Rose is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and an experienced real estate broker specializing in Belize and Caribbean properties. With a passion for connecting buyers to the beauty and investment opportunities that Belize has to offer, she is recognized for her integrity, local expertise, and commitment to excellence. Macarena is the go-to real estate professional for luxury, beachfront, and private island properties in Belize.About Keller Williams Belize: Keller Williams Belize is part of the international Keller Williams Realty family, and KW is a leader in the Belizean real estate sector. Founded by Macarena Rose, Keller Williams Belize continues to foster international relationships, showcasing Belize's real estate opportunities on the global stage. For more information, visit Belize Real Estate Services and Expat Belize

Island In Belize

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.