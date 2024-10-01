Porsche receives top honor for the third consecutive year in J.D. Power study

Porsche remains the leader among luxury brand car owners according to the 2024 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study

Atlanta, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Power, a global leader in customer insights, announced today that Porsche is ranked number one in the premium car category in the 2024 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. This is the third consecutive year Porsche has received this honor. The study measures customer loyalty by analyzing whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in their existing vehicle.

“Customer loyalty is at the core of the Porsche brand,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “Every one of us, from our independently owned and operated Porsche Centers across America to our headquarters here in Atlanta, is committed to creating a world-class experience from start to finish. We are grateful to deliver such a meaningful experience that is a result of our team’s daily efforts.”

Now in its sixth year, the study uses data from the Power Information Network to calculate whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in an existing vehicle on a new vehicle. Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle, with only sales at new-vehicle franchised dealers qualifying. The study includes brand loyalty across five segments; premium car; premium SUV, mass market car mass market SUV and truck. The 2024 study calculations are based on transaction data from September 2023 through August 2024 and include all model years traded in.

Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 Jarred.Hopkins@Porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 external.Jennifer.Bixler@Porsche.us

