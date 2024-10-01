Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,013 in the last 365 days.

Naxos Music Library Hits 3 Million Tracks: A Milestone in Classical Music Streaming

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos Music Group is proud to announce that Naxos Music Library (NML) has reached a monumental milestone—over 3 million classical music tracks. Since its launch in 2003, NML has been a pioneering force in classical music streaming, offering an unparalleled catalog that features iconic works alongside compositions by diverse and lesser-known artists.

Now, in 2024, NML continues to raise the bar with a newly enhanced user experience, upgraded search tools, mobile apps, and extensive educational resources like album booklets, masterclass videos, and artist interviews. This remarkable achievement cements NML’s status as the world’s leading classical music resource, supporting educators, students, and enthusiasts globally in the digital age of music.

For more information, visit www.naxosforeducation.com.

About Naxos Music Group: Since 1987, Naxos has been a global leader in classical music, digital platforms, and education. Learn more at www.naxosmusicgroup.com.

Raymond.bisha@naxosusa.com
caitlin.jones@naxosusa.com


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Naxos Music Library Hits 3 Million Tracks: A Milestone in Classical Music Streaming

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more