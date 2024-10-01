Submit Release
2025 Transportation Planning Work Program Public Comment Period

The UPWP is a federally required document that describes how the federal transportation planning funds allocated to the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will be used.

The 30-day comment period will begin October 1 & end on October 31, 2024. This UPWP will come before the MPO Policy Board for approval at their November 21, 2024 meeting. Public comment received will be considered by the MPO Policy Board where decisions pertaining to revision of this document will be made prior to approval.

View online at: www.lawrenceks.org/mpo/upwp; or paper copies are available at Planning & Development Services Office, Lecompton City Hall, Baldwin City Public Library, Eudora City Hall and Lawrence Public Library.

Send comments to mpo@lawrenceks.org or L-DC MPO, PO Box 708, Lawrence KS 66044

