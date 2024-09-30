2024 WTO Trade and Public Health Workshop starts in Geneva

In her opening remarks, WTO Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill said: “WTO rules facilitate equitable access to health-related products and services: starting with research and development, continuing through production, and culminating in last mile distribution to patients and medical personnel around the world.”

The 2024 Trade and Public Health Workshop features 27 speakers from international organizations, governments, the private sector, and civil society. It is organized by the WTO, in collaboration with the secretariats of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in line with the 2nd Edition of the WHO-WIPO-WTO Study Promoting Access to Medical Technologies and Innovation: Intersections between Public Health, Intellectual Property and Trade.

Throughout the workshop, participants will engage in interactive panel discussions and specialized sessions, exchanging cutting-edge research, country experiences, best practices, and case studies. The intensive one-week programme fosters a multidisciplinary approach. It presents an unparalleled opportunity for participants to network, collaborate and establish a common understanding to address the intricate challenges at the intersection of trade, intellectual property and public health.