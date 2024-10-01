Gov. Little, water users confident in progress on new mitigation plan

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, and others commented today on the news that surface water users and groundwater users are nearing the finish line on a new mitigation plan, in keeping with the “Protecting Idaho Water Sovereignty Act” executive order issued in June.

“Farmers working together to determine our water destiny has always been and will always be the best path for protecting agriculture and conserving water for today and future generations. The plan is nearing completion and given the positive momentum and the good faith efforts of all parties involved, we look forward to putting the finishing touches on a new agreement that provides certainty for all water users. It is important to note that the farmers are getting this done during their busiest time of year – harvest.

“My office has been intimately involved in the mitigation plan process and we have seen firsthand the value of farmers coming together, rolling up their sleeves, and finding solutions so WE control of our water, not other states or the federal government. I have talked to many farmers in eastern Idaho and the Magic Valley in the last two weeks, and I share their enthusiasm on the progress we’ve made. I have never doubted we could get this done,” Governor Little said.

Lt. Governor Bedke and other water policy leaders also voiced support for the significant progress on the new mitigation plan.

“The discussions have been tough yet honest, and I am incredibly pleased that Idaho's water users have been able to get closer to having an agreement about how we move forward to protect our valuable resource. Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to sit at the table with both surface water and groundwater users and hash out the real concerns over the preservation and usage of Idaho water. Together, we have made a concerted effort to ensure continued water access, to uphold Idaho’s laws, and to protect our vital agricultural industry. These negotiations and open conversations needed to happen to tackle the real water challenges we are facing in southern and eastern Idaho. We are close to finalizing a fair solution and a long-term mitigation plan that will secure a reliable water supply for future generations," Lt. Governor Scott Bedke said.

“Watching the ingenuity of farmers has been very rewarding since we started this process back in June. We are closing in on the terms of an agreement and I look forward to sharing it with farmers across eastern and southern Idaho and seeking their feedback. Obviously, with harvest ongoing on, it has been like working two full time jobs for people that serve on groundwater district boards and canal boards. I am very thankful for their hard work, late nights, early mornings, and commitment to getting a deal done that is good for all of Idaho,” Idaho Water Resources Board chairman Jeff Raybould said.

“We are grateful for the patience and support of our eastern Idaho farmers while the farming community came together to negotiate a set of terms we feel good about presenting to our members. We also appreciate the leadership from Governor Little, Lt. Governor Bedke and Chairman Raybould to facilitate this process and the good faith efforts from our peers at the SWC to move toward compromise. With the blessing of our Idaho farmers, we are confident we can move ahead with a water agreement that benefits everyone in Idaho,” Stephanie Mickelsen, chair of the Idaho Groundwater Appropriators, said.

"It has been an emotional few months of candid conversations and innovative thinking that has led us to nearing the completion of an updated stipulated mitigation plan. While our members are cautious about revisiting the original mitigation plan, we are encouraged by the collaborative process from all interested stakeholders that appears headed to what will be a long-term solution that helps ensure all water users' needs are met. The Surface Water Coalition is proud of the work that has been done and of its members and their commitment to doing what is best for the longevity of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer in Idaho,” Alan Hansten, Surface Water Coalition chair, said.

The next step for the mitigation plan is the full review and approval by the groundwater district boards and canal boards and their memberships.