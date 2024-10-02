NaloxKit Announced as Bronze Sponsor for End Overdose: Save a Life Fundraiser

NaloxKit is proud to sponsor the End Overdose: Save a Life Fundraiser, supporting naloxone accessibility to combat the opioid crisis.

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaloxKit, a leading provider of personal naloxone kits, is proud to announce its role as a Bronze Sponsor for the upcoming End Overdose: Save a Life Fundraiser. This impactful event, focused on raising awareness and funds to combat the opioid epidemic, will take place at Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, 2024. The fundraiser aims to support essential prevention services, raise awareness, and bring hope to those impacted by the opioid crisis.

As an organization committed to promoting naloxone accessibility, NaloxKit aligns closely with the mission of End Overdose. NaloxKit’s support of this initiative is part of its broader effort to make naloxone widely available in educational settings, workplaces, and public spaces to help reduce the tragic loss of lives due to opioid overdoses.

“We are honored to sponsor such a special event. Supporting naloxone accessibility is at the core of our mission, and partnering with End Overdose allows us to further raise awareness about the life-saving potential of having naloxone readily available,” said Ross Seeley, Managing Director of NaloxKit brand operations. “We believe that by working together with organizations like End Overdose, we can help ensure that more people are prepared to act quickly and effectively in overdose emergencies.”

The End Overdose: Save a Life Fundraiser will feature a golf tournament, live music, a comedy set, and opportunities to learn about the importance of naloxone. Attendees will also have the chance to hear from advocates and leaders who are working tirelessly to address the opioid epidemic.

As part of its ongoing commitment to saving lives, NaloxKit will be present on both days of the event, offering attendees the chance to learn more about their Naloxone carry solutions and speak directly with the team. By sponsoring events like End Overdose, NaloxKit underscores its message that accessibility saves lives and that making naloxone readily available can have a profound impact on the fight against the opioid crisis.

NaloxKit offers a variety of personal carry and storage solutions for naloxone, including the NaloxKit Opioid Overdose Kit with Voice Rescue Instructions, designed for rapid response in emergency situations.

For more information about NaloxKit or to learn how to purchase personal naloxone kits, visit: https://naloxkit.com

About NaloxKit

NaloxKit, is dedicated to increasing the accessibility of nasal naloxone to combat the opioid crisis effectively. NaloxKit.com is a company specializing in access solutions including wearables, storage and training aids.This full range of purpose built products for nasal naloxone deployment, including rugged, insulated carry pouches, complete overdose response cabinets and AED retrofit kits are designed to support first responders and institutions like departments of health, police departments, universities and commercial operations.

