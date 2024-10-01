CONSUMER ALERT: The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Offers Tips to Help Create a Safe Sleep Environment for Babies During Infant Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month

During Infant Safe Sleep and SIDS Awareness Month, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is providing guidelines to help parents create a safe sleep environment for babies with the Safe Sleep Product Guide. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, unintentional suffocation is the leading cause of injury death among infants in the United States, with 82% being attributable to accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed. Additionally, there are more than 100 infant sleep-related deaths annually involving nursery products, and most of these deaths can be prevented. The guidelines included in the guide can help parents learn what to look for when they’re choosing products for their infants and which unsafe items to avoid.

“Infant unsafe sleep-related deaths are tragic and 100% preventable,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “It's important for not only parents, but anyone who takes care of infants, including family members, friends and babysitters, to learn and follow the ABCs of safe sleep. Remembering these simple but critical steps could save your child’s life.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Every baby deserves safe and uncompromised sleep. Parents benefit emotionally and physically when there is confidence that their child is secure in a sleep setting. Yet, unsafe sleep is a factor in more than 120 deaths that come to the attention of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) every year, an abysmal reality that can be avoided. We thank the Governor for her investments and championing safe sleep initiatives and the NYS Division of Consumer Protection and our public and private partners for their commitment to minimizing preventable deaths across New York State.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “It is absolutely critical that everyone who cares for a baby knows the ABCs of safe sleep, which stand for Alone, Back and Crib. I urge parents, guardians, family members and friends to remember that babies should sleep ALONE, on their BACK and in a safe CRIB to avoid accidental suffocation or strangulation.”

Make sure you always shop for safe sleep products and put your baby to sleep on their back to prevent infant sleep-related deaths. Be sure to keep items such as toys and other objects out of baby sleep areas.

Safe sleep is as easy as A, B, C: Alone, Back and Crib.

A – Alone. Baby should always sleep Alone.

B – Back. Put baby to sleep on their Back.

C – Crib. Put baby in a safe Crib.

Stay Updated with the Latest Product Recalls:

Ensure that baby’s crib and all products meet current safety standards as specified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Staying updated on the latest product recalls is vital to protect babies from unsafe products.

If you purchase used items online, on social media or in a garage sale, confirm that they’re safe to use. Check these websites for the latest product recalls regularly: gov, CPSC.gov, FDA.gov or sign up for the latest updates from our website. For more information about the importance of staying updated with marketplace safety, read our consumer alert on this topic.

