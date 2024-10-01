Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, 2024, Sparta AG (“SP”), Joint Actor of Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft (“DB”) transferred 3,706,260 Common Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (the “Issuer”) to its wholly owned subsidiary SPARTA Invest AG (“SPI”), representing 3.48% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. There was no consideration paid as the Shares were transferred as non-cash contribution into the capital reserve of SPI.



Immediately prior to the transaction DB and the Joint Actors together held 10,907,430 Common Shares representing 10.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the transaction DB and the Joint Actors together held 10,907,430 Common Shares representing 10.23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, DB and the Joint Actors may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

DB was formed under the laws of Germany and its principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be obtained from Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, Ziegelhaeuser Landstrasse 3, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany, Alexander Link (Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.

