Gray Media and the Chicago Sports Network to Bring Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox Games Free Over-The-Air to Viewers in Rockford, IL and South Bend, IN

Chicago, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) and the Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) announced that Gray’s television stations in Rockford, Ill., and South Bend, Ind., will carry the Chicago Sports Network starting next month.

This arrangement will bring Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games and other related content free, over-the-air to more than 500,000 households in the two markets.

In Rockford, CHSN will air on WSLN channel 19.3, with overflow on channel 19.4. In South Bend, CHSN will air on WNDU channel 16.2, with overflow on channel 16.4. The overflow channels will allow the stations to air two games simultaneously in the event of schedule conflicts.

CHSN’s broadcast schedule will include locally broadcast regular season games, select pre-season games, and select coverage of playoff matchups. In addition to live game broadcasts, the network will provide first-class pre- and post-game shows, in-depth commentary from seasoned sports analysts, and 24/7 multisport programming.

CHSN will broadcast from state-of-the-art studios in Chicago’s United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Gray is committed to bringing local sports to our over-the-air viewers,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to working with CHSN to provide the Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox to fans in Rockford and South Bend.”



“We’re committed to reaching our fans wherever they are, including areas outside of Chicago proper that may have not had the opportunity to watch games in the past,” said Jason Coyle, CHSN’s president. “This partnership with Gray allows us to provide more options for our Chicago fans so they can cheer on their favorite players and teams.”



About Gray Media:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

About Chicago Sports Network

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) will launch in October across multiple platforms with plans to deliver the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games to the widest audience possible. CHSN will deliver more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls, and Sox games annually, along with first-class pre-and-post game coverage, and 24/7 multisport programming. The network will broadcast from studios located in both Chicago’s United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field. For the latest information about CHSN visit CHSN.com.

