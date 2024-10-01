Crew Energy Inc. Announces Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for its Strategic Transaction With Tourmaline Oil Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Crew Shareholders") of common shares of Crew (the "Crew Shares") held this morning, the Crew Shareholders passed a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) pursuant to which each Crew Shareholder will transfer their Crew Shares to Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("Tourmaline") in exchange for 0.114802 of a common share of Tourmaline for each one (1) Crew Share held (the "Arrangement").



The Arrangement Resolution was required to be approved by: (a) at least 662/ 3 of the votes cast by Crew Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (b) a simple majority of the votes cast by Crew Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting after excluding the votes cast by persons whose votes may not be included in determining minority approval of a "business combination" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as further described in the information circular and proxy statement of the Corporation dated August 29, 2024 (the "Information Circular").

The Arrangement Resolution was overwhelmingly approved by 99.9% of the votes cast by Crew Shareholders, and by 99.9% of the votes cast by Crew Shareholders after excluding the votes cast by persons whose votes may not be included in determining minority approval of a "business combination" pursuant to MI 61-101.

The hearing at which the Corporation will seek a final order from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") for the Arrangement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (Calgary time) today, October 1, 2024. Crew and Tourmaline have also received the Key Regulatory Approvals, as such term is defined in the Information Circular. Subject to receipt of the final order from the Court, the Arrangement is expected to become effective later today.

For details of the voting results on the sole matter considered at the Meeting, see Crew's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations available on Crew's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Information Circular is also available on Crew's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Crew's website at https://crewenergy.com/ .

ABOUT CREW

Crew is a Canadian liquids-rich natural gas producer committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through financially responsible resource development. The Company's operations are focused in northeast British Columbia and include a large contiguous land base with a vast Montney resource. Crew's liquids-rich natural gas areas of Septimus and West Septimus are complemented by the inter-connected vast dry-gas resource at Groundbirch, offering significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adheres to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound environmental, social and governance practices which underpin the Company’s fundamental business tenets. The Crew Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CR" and on the OTCQB in the US under ticker "CWEGF".

