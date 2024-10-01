Innovator Builds Upon the Largest Suite of Buffer ETFs™ with Three 100% Downside Protection Launches*

The asset management firm that pioneered Defined Outcome ETFs™ continues the growth of its industry-leading lineup of 100% Buffer ETFs™

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management , LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs™, today announced the launch of three 100% Buffer ETFs™ across three outcome periods: 6 months (APOC), 1 year (ZOCT), and 2 years (AOCT). These launches come to market as investors face elevated uncertainty around monetary policy and a contentious Presidential election.



The suite of 100% Buffer ETFs™ is designed for investors of all stripes, including those who may be sitting in unprotected equity strategies, or who may have fled to cash and sacrificed their potential for equity market returns.

“We have experienced tremendous growth in our 100% Buffer ETFs™ since launching our first in July of last year, and have seen increasing demand for this kind of exposure across varied outcome periods,” said Graham Day, CIO at Innovator Capital Management. “Advisors and investors are clamoring for ways to avoid potential market shocks, like an election, recession, or changing Fed Funds rate trajectory, but do not want to miss out on potential returns that resilient equity markets might bring. We are thrilled that our growing lineup continues to address the increasing demand from investors seeking protection.”

Innovator offers the industry’s largest suite of 100% Buffer ETFs™, by both number of funds and assets under management, totaling $915 million in AUM across 11 ETFs. In 2024 alone, 100% Buffer ETFs™ have gathered $1.4 billion.

100% Buffer ETFs™ Listing October 1:

Ticker Name Reference

Asset Buffer Upside Cap Outcome Period APOC Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 mo S&P 500 ETF 100% 3.79% 6 Months ZOCT Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 yr S&P 500 ETF 100% 6.77% 1 Year AOCT Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 yrs S&P 500 ETF 100% 12.96% 2 Years

A full list of Innovator’s October 1 launches and other resetting ETFs can be found here: https://www.innovatoretfs.com/caps/

About Innovator

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018 marked the creation of the world’s first Defined Outcome ETFs™. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes. Today, with more than 100 offerings, Innovator is the industry’s leading provider of Defined Outcome ETFs™.

* The 100% buffer is reduced by fees and expenses and the buffer is the investment objective which the ETF seeks to provide, consistent with the prospectus.

Unless otherwise noted, all return and AUM data is sourced from Bloomberg.

The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see "Investor Suitability" in the prospectus.

The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

There is no guarantee the Funds will be successful in providing the sought-after protection. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Underlying ETF has increased in value, any appreciation of the Fund by virtue of increases in the Underlying ETF since the commencement of the Outcome Period will not be protected by the Buffer, and an investor could experience losses until the Underlying ETF returns to the original price at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the funds' for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund's website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the Reference Asset via a basket of Flex Options. As a result, the ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the Reference Asset during the interim period.

Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun may experience very different results than fund's investment objective. The Fund will not terminate after the conclusion of the Outcome Period. After the conclusion of the Outcome Period, another will begin.

FLEX Options Risk The Funds will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Funds could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. All rights reserved. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The following marks: Accelerated ETFs®, Accelerated Plus ETF®, Accelerated Return ETFs®, Barrier ETF™, Buffer ETF™, Defined Outcome Bond ETF®, Defined Outcome ETFs™, Defined Protection ETF™, Define Your Future®, Enhanced ETF™, Floor ETF®, Innovator ETFs®, Leading The Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™, Managed Buffer ETFs®, Managed Outcome ETFs®, Step-Up™, Step-Up ETFs™, Target Protection ETF™ and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are the trademarks of Innovator Capital Management, LLC, its affiliates or licensors. Use of these terms is strictly prohibited without proper written authorization.

Media Contact

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com

