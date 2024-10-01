GI Alliance Collaborates with Medtronic to Introduce GI Genius™ AI Technology for Enhanced Colon Polyp Detection

Intelligent endoscopy module to be delivered to more than 400 GI Alliance site locations

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance, the nation’s leading network of managed gastroenterology practices, is proud to announce a strategic and collaborative relationship with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, to deliver the opportunity to utilize Medtronic’s GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module to the Alliance’s more than 400 site locations. After a thorough evaluation of AI technologies, the GI Alliance Innovation Committee leveraged GI Genius™ as part of an internal post-marketing analysis, which included a trial at three of the Alliance’s member networks and demonstrated a numerically significant improvement in polyp detection rates. This groundbreaking technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist during routine colonoscopies, helping reduce the chance of missed polyps by up to 50%.

The Medtronic GI Genius™ system demonstrates AI's capacity to improve diagnostic accuracy by serving as a second set of eyes for clinicians, demonstrating 99.7%-100% sensitivity rate when screening for polyp detection and generating improved outcomes for patients. In the U.S., colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of all cancer-related deaths for men and women combined. When precancerous conditions are accurately identified early by administering physicians, colorectal cancer patients can have a five-year survival rate of over 90%.

"We are thrilled to integrate GI Genius into our managed practices," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "This unique relationship with Medtronic aligns with our commitment to providing our patients with the highest standard of care. With the accuracy of AI-enhanced technology, our physicians will be able to perform more precise colonoscopies, which is critical in our fight against colorectal cancer. By reducing the chance of missed polyps, we can significantly improve early detection rates, ultimately saving more lives."

“AI-enabled GI Genius helps doctors detect and address lesions of various sizes, shapes, and morphologies while significantly improving early detection rates and potentially helping to stop colorectal cancer before it starts,” said Raj Thomas, President of Medtronic Endoscopy. “As the nation’s largest gastrointestinal management services organization, GI Alliance is a key collaborator as we redefine the landscape of gastrointestinal screening and help more patients get access to the best screening technologies available.”

Through this collaboration, GI Alliance continues to lead the field in adopting innovative solutions that prioritize patient safety and clinical excellence. The integration of GI Genius™ underscores GI Alliance’s dedication to harnessing the power of technology to enhance patient care and outcomes.

About GI Alliance:

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician owned network for gastrointestinal care in the United States. GI Alliance supports practice management for nearly 900 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality of GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across the country. Partnering with the nation’s premier GI physician practices, GI Alliance supports operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Offering a full spectrum of services for the management of digestive health, GI Alliance is committed to excellence and innovation in gastroenterology. www.gialliance.com

About Medtronic:

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

