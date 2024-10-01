Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), October 1, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fifth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 23/09/2024 4,500 428.3153 1,927,418.85 - - - - 4,500 428.3153 1,927,418.85 24/09/2024 5,000 426.5925 2,132,962.50 3,778 476.4208 1,799,917.78 1,616,741.02 8,778 427.1706 3,749,703.52 25/09/2024 5,200 424.7944 2,208,930.88 5,290 472.5670 2,499,879.43 2,233,231.58 10,490 423.4664 4,442,162.46 26/09/2024 4,700 429.8842 2,020,455.74 3,545 479.5288 1,699,929.60 1,523,917.16 8,245 429.8815 3,544,372.90 27/09/2024 4,900 426.9069 2,091,843.81 3,806 472.9190 1,799,929.71 1,613,129.34 8,706 425.5655 3,704,973.15 30/09/2024 5,700 421.0794 2,400,152.58 - - - - 5,700 421.0794 2,400,152.58 30,000







426.0588







12,781,764.36







16,419







475.0385







7,799,656.52







6,987,019.10







46,419







425.8770







19,768,783.46







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till September 30, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 120,198,039.44 for No. 295,150 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 29,095,540.83 (Euro 26,200,615.14 *) for No. 61,595 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,522,411 common shares equal to 5.65% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,698,307 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1, 069,142,727.30.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

