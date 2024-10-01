Atb by Chushan Design Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Atb

Chushan Design's innovative brand identity design, Atb, earns prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Chushan Design 's work, Atb, as the recipient of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and technical prowess demonstrated by Chushan Design in their innovative brand identity design.Atb's award-winning design showcases the seamless integration of safety and technology, making it highly relevant to the current needs and trends within the graphic design industry. By merging the robust profile of a gorilla with futuristic outer space elements, Atb effectively communicates its brand values to a global audience, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach.The Atb brand identity design stands out in the market with its unique amalgamation of a majestic gorilla figure and the letter "T," symbolizing both the distinct facial features of a gorilla and the word "technology." This minimalistic and geometric foundation, combined with the creative concept of dual gorillas, allows for adaptability across various media while maintaining a consistent brand tone. The design incorporates a gorilla troop concept as visual anchors, introducing distinct stylistic attributes for each product category.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Chushan Design's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the brand, fostering the development of cutting-edge designs that align with industry standards and push the boundaries of creativity.Atb was designed by Yin Peng, Li Linlin, Liu Xingyu, and the talented team at Chushan Design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Atb design at:About Shenzhen Chushan Design Culture Group Co., Ltd.Chushan Design, a Full-Stack Brand Strategy Service Provider, is a professional brand innovation agency in China. With "Growth Services" as its core strength, it utilizes Stanford University's Design Thinking to assist enterprises in achieving growth in both brand and product capabilities. Its main services encompass the entire chain, including Directional Insights, User Empathy Research, Product/Brand Design Definition, Collective Intelligence Creativity, and Implementation of Product Development.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the commitment and talent of designers who create work that distinguishes itself through thoughtful development and innovative application of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and capacity to positively shape industry standards. Receiving this award underscores the designer's proficiency in effectively uniting form and function, delivering solutions that improve people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design since 2008. The competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award invites participation from visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the field. By taking part in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities. Winning an A' Design Award offers the opportunity to garner international acclaim and elevate one's status within the competitive industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldengraphicawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.