China In The Classics by Zhou Haiwen, Che Shilong and Guo Cheng Wins Bronze in A' Graphics, Illustration Design Award

China In The Classics

Innovative Cultural Program Recognized for Outstanding Design and Visual Storytelling in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced China In The Classics as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and visual storytelling of the cultural program produced by China Media Group.China In The Classics showcases the relevance of ancient Chinese classics to modern audiences, aligning with the growing interest in cultural heritage and traditional wisdom. By combining engaging visuals, thoughtful storytelling, and innovative design, the program offers a fresh perspective on these timeless masterpieces, making them accessible and meaningful to a wide range of viewers.The award-winning design of China In The Classics stands out for its creative use of book imagery, deconstructing and reconstructing familiar elements to convey the essence of the classics. The visual language transcends cultural boundaries, allowing people from different backgrounds to connect with the stories and appreciate the depth of Chinese literature and philosophy.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as an inspiration for the China In The Classics team to continue pushing the boundaries of cultural programming and visual design. By setting a high standard for quality and innovation, the program has the potential to influence the way traditional content is presented and experienced, both within China and on a global scale.China In The Classics was designed by Zhou Haiwen, Che Shilong, and Guo Cheng, who collaborated to bring their unique skills and vision to the project.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About China Global Television Network Co., Ltd.China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is an international media organization launched on December 31, 2016. It aims to provide global audiences with accurate and timely news coverage as well as rich audiovisual services, promoting communication and understanding between China and the world, and enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual trust between China and other countries. Headquartered in Beijing, CGTN has three production centers located in Nairobi, Washington D.C., and London, all staffed with international professionals from around the world. Adhering to the principles of objectivity, rationality, and balance in reporting, CGTN endeavors to present information from diverse perspectives.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award invites a diverse range of participants, including visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their remarkable design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://graphicdesignawards.net

