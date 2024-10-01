Disposable Gloves Market Sees Growth in Medical Sector | To Reach $30.4 Billion By 2033

The global disposable gloves market size was valued at $19.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "The global disposable gloves market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $30.4 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2033. Growth in this market is primarily fueled by a heightened emphasis on hygiene and safety within healthcare and food sectors, increasing awareness about infection prevention, and strict regulatory requirements encouraging the use of protective gloves. Coveralls are important for maintaining sanitary conditions, ensuring the safety of staff, patients and caregivers and preventing disease. These materials are used when conducting experiments in the laboratory to ensure the safety of workers. Using gloves reduces the risk of infection and germs. The approval of disposable gowns is a requirement for medical applications across the world. The advent of new manufacturing technologies, increasing awareness about the benefits of disposable gloves, and better healthcare practices are expected to boost the market growth. Major market players covered in the report, such as - • Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare) • Ansell Limited • Cardinal Health Inc. • Dynarex Corporation • Hartalega Holdings Berhad • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd • Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad • Semperit AG Holding • Sri Trang Agro Industry PCL (Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company) • Top Glove Corporation Bhd The nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, at 5.17%. In 2019, this segment accounted for nearly 40% of the global disposable gloves market revenue. The report also covers other segments such as polyethylene gloves, natural rubber gloves, neoprene gloves, vinyl gloves, and others. TABLE OF CONTENT - CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION: 1.1. Report description 1.2. Key market segments 1.3. List of key players profiled in the report 1.4. Research methodology 1.4.1. Secondary research 1.4.2. Primary research 1.4.3. Analyst tools & models CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: 2.1. Key findings of the study 2.2. CXO Perspective CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW: 3.1. Market Definition and Scope 3.2. Key Findings 3.2.1. Top investment pockets 3.2.2. Top winning strategies 3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3.5. Market Dynamics 3.5.1. Drivers 3.5.2. Restraints 3.5.3. Opportunities … 3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market In terms of application, the non-medical segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.03%. However, in 2019, the medical segment contributed to approximately 60% of the global disposable gloves market revenue. The Disposable gloves market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Disposable gloves market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. 