SML RFID Delivers 98% Inventory Accuracy to Gina Tricot

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SML RFID, the global leader in delivering enterprise-level RFID solutions in stores and supply chains, today announced that it has delivered over 98% inventory accuracy to Nordic retailer, Gina Tricot. The collaboration has significantly transformed Gina Tricot’s in-store operations, delivering enhanced data quality and stock management capabilities.

Having previously adopted RFID technology before partnering with SML, Gina Tricot needed to expand and deepen its use of the technology as the retailer’s omnichannel journey evolved.

Partnering in 2023, Gina Tricot implemented SML's Clarity® Store technology to improve inventory management and store operations. The partnership has enabled the retailer to undertake weekly stock counts, ensuring the brand’s data-driven allocation system to reach its full potential. With access to current and accurate data, which is crucial for optimizing inventory management and enhancing customer experiences, Gina Tricot has streamlined a number of operational processes and increased market competitiveness.

Evelina Ventelä, Product owner of RFID at Gina Tricot, says: ”At Gina Tricot, our goal is to deliver fast, high-quality service for our customers, no matter where or how they shop. We had already experienced the benefits of what improved inventory accuracy through RFID technology means to assortment planning and replenishment. However, we wanted to take it further to ensure a seamless customer experience at every touchpoint.”

”We used to scan barcodes manually, but as we expanded, frequent inventory checks became crucial for our growth. I can honestly say that SML’s item-level RFID solutions has worked wonders for Gina Tricot, enabling smooth and efficient weekly stock counts. RFID not only gives us control to ensure the right products are in the right place at the right time, but it also reduces stress for our staff, bringing smiles to our store. We are throughout the RFID journey dedicated to a thoughtful and measured integration process to ensure we are prepared for the exciting future ahead.”

Ted Boman, CEO of Gina Tricot, says: “We have experienced the power of efficiency that RFID brings to the company. We are now integrating RFID into our overall strategy to deliver world-class service to our customers. Our partner SML has the knowledge, tools, and technology to ensure we can achieve our customer journey strategy targets.”

As part of the partnership, Gina Tricot deployed SML’s ClarityⓇ software and Zebra hardware in its stores. The collaboration has also enabled Gina Tricot to perform weekly stock counts and improve stock accuracy by providing real-time visibility into inventory levels.

Dean Frew, President of RFID Solutions Division at SML Group, concludes: “Today’s retailers face several challenges, and in particular, inventory accuracy continues to be a pain point for many. Without a clear view of its inventory, a retailer can never truly deliver an optimum customer experience or roll out an effective omnichannel strategy.”

“RFID technology has a proven return on investment (ROI) across many use cases, and Gina has seen a measurable impact on its operation, and its previous experience with the technology meant we could quickly onboard them and provide results immediately. We are proud to see the great results our RFID solutions have brought to Gina Tricot and look forward to seeing how they continue to benefit from RFID technology.”

For more information, visit https://www.sml.com/rfid-software/.

