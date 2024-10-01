As Deadly Liver Cancer Rises, Collaborative, Targeted Prevention and Surveillance Necessary

Global Liver Institute’s #OctoberIs4Livers Campaign Sheds Light on Unique Challenges and Solutions in Communities Facing Barriers

Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liver Institute (GLI) launches its seventh annual #OctoberIs4Livers campaign to raise awareness of and address disparities in liver cancer in recognition of Liver Cancer Awareness Month. Advocates, clinical experts, and organizations around the globe will rally under the annual theme of “Addressing Disparities in Liver Cancer Care” so that all patients and healthcare providers can be empowered with the latest information and recommendations. The robust campaign includes updated resources in several languages, expert webinars about high-risk communities, and several global open house events.



Liver cancer continues to be one of the deadliest and increasingly common cancers worldwide. Because symptoms are not specific in early stages, most cases of liver cancer are not caught until the cancer has progressed. Hampered by delayed diagnosis, five-year survival of the disease hovers around 22% in the U.S. but around 58% in the most successful country, Japan . Up to 70% of cases of the disease are preventable – efforts to impede the development of liver cancer and to diagnose it early through robust screening are essential, especially for people with the greatest risk.





“Liver cancer is tragic not only because of the devastating loss of life and health for so many patients and their families, but also because so many cases could have been prevented,” shared Larry R. Holden, President & CEO of Global Liver Institute. “We are proud of the leadership of our global partners, who honor past, present, and future patients by creating a better reality for liver cancer through effective policies, smart systems, and innovative technologies.”





Certain populations face increased risk factors for developing liver cancer – while also facing heightened challenges to accessing preventative care, early screening and diagnosis, and high-quality treatment – including:

“Addressing disparities in liver cancer care remains a top priority for GLI. We're thrilled to deepen our global partnerships and focus on some of the most vulnerable populations, including those in rural areas, Indigenous communities, immigrants and refugees, and U.S. veterans,” said Sarah Manes, Liver Cancers Program Director at GLI. “By acknowledging the unique challenges that diverse groups face—such as limited healthcare access, socioeconomic barriers, and cultural mistrust—we are committed to tailoring our approach to improve early diagnosis and reduce mortality rates. Our #OctoberIs4Livers campaign is dedicated to making a meaningful impact where it is needed most.”





Tune in throughout the month of October for the full campaign components:

Updated and redesigned patient resources about liver cancer and HCC Now available in eight languages with the addition of Japanese and Vietnamese!

about liver cancer and HCC Global Open House events, including three new sites in The Gambia, Japan, and Vietnam for seven total sites committed to expanding awareness and capacity to treat and prevent liver cancer in their communities.

A policy briefing and weekly roundtable series focusing on challenges and solutions that address disparities for communities at risk and actionable steps to support smart policies

focusing on challenges and solutions that address disparities for communities at risk and actionable steps to support smart policies Weekly episodes of GLI LIVE streaming on GLI’s Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube pages

