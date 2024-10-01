Positron Corporation Launches Prime Rental Program for Pet-Ct Systems

Niagara Falls, NY, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Prime Rental Program, an all-inclusive rental offering of a Positron PET-CT system along with a comprehensive services package for a single monthly fee.

The Positron Prime Rental Program is designed to provide practices of all sizes with easy access to leading PET-CT technology and its numerous benefits for both patients and healthcare providers. Through this innovative monthly rental model, Positron offers financial and operational flexibility, eliminating the need for upfront capital expenditure. This all-encompassing package includes Positron’s PET-CT 64 Slice scanner, alongside clinical & technical support, technician training services and preventative maintenance ensuring optimal uptime and uninterrupted operations.

Key Benefits of the Prime Rental Program Include:

Eliminates CapEx: Practices can avoid large capital expenditures, preserving cash flow for other investments.

Flexible Financing: The monthly rental model helps practices manage cash flow while benefiting from superior imaging results achieved with PET-CT technology.

Comprehensive Services: The program includes full clinical and technical support, along with maintenance, and training ensuring seamless operations and dependable performance.

Future-Upgrades: Practices can take advantage of future upgrades, enhancing technology without additional CapEx expenses.

Predictable Monthly Expense: Stable fixed monthly rental payments for the life of the relationship.

Tax Advantages: Potential tax benefits through operational expense deductions.

"Our goal with the Prime Rental Program is to minimize barriers to entry and stimulate demand for PET-CT technology, making it accessible to all practices regardless of size, patient volumes or financial capabilities for upfront capital expenditures," said Adel Abdullah, President of Positron Corporation. “There have been significant advancements in every aspect of nuclear cardiology that will drive the growth of the PET modality. We are confident that Positron’s NeuSight PET-CT, Services and Prime Rental Program can accelerate the adoption of PET, making it more appealing and advantageous than ever before for practices and their patients."

The NeuSight PET-CT is designed to revolutionize cardiac PET imaging, delivering superior value through its cutting-edge technology at an unmatched economics. With installations worldwide, the NeuSight PET-CT is highly acclaimed for its performance and patient-friendly design. Key features include a spacious 72cm gantry for patient comfort, high-sensitivity acquisition technology that minimizes radiation exposure, and the smallest footprint and lightest weight of any 64-slice PET-CT system in the industry.

The NeuSight PET-CT is ideal for both cardiology and oncology applications, offering exceptional data acquisition with advanced identification technology for faster, more accurate scans. It provides comprehensive anatomic and functional imaging capabilities for heart, tumor, and brain studies, making it a versatile and valuable tool in molecular imaging.

Positron’s Prime Rental Program represents a significant step toward expanding the accessibility of PET-CT technology, ensuring that healthcare providers can adopt this advanced modality with ease, affordability, and confidence.

For more information about the Prime Rental Program and the NeuSight PET-CT system, please contact Positron as sales@positron.com .

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

