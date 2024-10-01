Stock Yards Bancorp Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024 List for Small-Cap Banks

Regional community bank ranks among top performers nationwide as analyzed by Piper Sandler

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, is one of only 30 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts. Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and research firm, analyzed banks and thrifts nationwide to select the “Class of 2024.” This elite annual list reflects the top banks and thrifts in the industry across a number of metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.



“We are honored to be recognized by Piper Sandler as one of the top performing community banks in the nation, a testament to the solid foundation we have built to generate long term growth,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Being named to this prestigious group is a noteworthy recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Stock Yards team.”

Stock Yards Bancorp has been named to Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars list six times in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.32 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (502) 625-0890

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.