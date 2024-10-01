Austin Eanes Takes the Helm as Vice President of Global Customer Success at Command Alkon

Eanes Set to Lead Team in Driving Excellence in Customer Engagement, Product Adoption and Value Realization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Austin Eanes as Vice President of Global Customer Success. With extensive experience in customer success and a proven track record in leadership roles, Eanes’s expertise will be instrumental in developing innovative strategies to meet the needs of customers and ensure they maximize the value of Command Alkon's solutions.



"Austin's extensive background in customer success leadership and his passion for cultivating relationships align perfectly with our mission at Command Alkon,” said Brett Bertz, Chief Customer Officer. “We are excited to welcome him to our team as we strive to elevate our customer experience and drive meaningful results for our customers."



Eanes brings a wealth of experience to Command Alkon, having served as the Head of Customer Success for Zoom Video Communications in their Mass Market segment, where he oversaw the success of over 300,000 customers. During his three years at Zoom, Eanes led a team of over 50 Customer Success Managers globally, driving customer adoption, advocacy, and retention of Zoom's innovative products and services.

Prior to his tenure at Zoom, Eanes held significant Customer Success leadership roles at notable companies including Juniper Networks, Convercent, and RingCentral. His commitment to fostering a people-first, customer-centric culture rooted in trust and collaboration has been a hallmark of his career. Eanes's ability to build strong relationships and nurture true customer partnerships through cross-functional collaboration will be invaluable to Command Alkon as the company continues to enhance its customer experience.



"I am excited to join Command Alkon and collaborate with such a talented team," said Eanes. "My passion lies in prioritizing our customers' needs to help them achieve their business objectives with Command Alkon, and I firmly believe that by cultivating strong partnerships and fostering collaboration, we can achieve outstanding success for our customers and our industry."



Click here for more information about Command Alkon’s commitment to Customer Success.



ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

