Athene after TOKEN2049 Singapore: Increased real-time numbers, thrilling prize giveaways, exciting partnerships, and major interest from investors!

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKEN2049 has come to an end, and what an incredible week it was for Athene Network ! After a buzzing few days in Singapore, we’re so happy to share about Athene after Token2049: Big wins and next steps.

Athene Lands In Singapore

Athene landed in Singapore on the 16th to prepare for our booth at TOKEN2049. Our team worked hard to set up an unforgettable experience for everyone who visited.

Some key members of the team also attended important side events, hosted by major players in the crypto space - many of whom will soon be announced as Athene’s new partners!

Athene At TOKEN2049: A Huge Hit!

With a warm-up blog “ Athene at Token2049: See you in Singapore ” posted before the event, it's time to take a look back and sum up how everything unfolded and what it means for Athene going forward.

One of the major highlights at our booth was the live demonstration of our real-time Google Analytics numbers. Visitors could see just how active Athene is, with no less than 38,000 active users per minute being tracked. We also showcased the impressive traffic over the past year and the surge of new users joining the platform.

From day one at booth P238 L4, the energy was electric, everything was well-decorated, and the people were more than ready to connect together.

Visitors came in droves to grab our exclusive gifts and join our prize drawing mini-game where participants could spin the box and choose from 1,000 lots inside. The biggest prize? A whopping 1 ETH! Other prizes included hand fans, bags, and hand bands.

There were only two lots of 1 ETH, and the atmosphere reached a new high when a very lucky girl drew the 1 ETH lot and won the grand prize. The hall erupted with excitement, and our booth instantly became the center of attention! We didn’t waste any time, sending her the 1 ETH prize right after the event.

Besides, our booth was consistently full, with lots of CEOs and business development managers (BDMs) from top projects stopping by to talk with our team.

These conversations were filled with hopes of collaboration, as they recognized the massive potential of Athene’s ecosystem.

We also had a chance to reconnect with some close contacts we’ve known for years, further solidifying long-standing relationships.

This event was a golden opportunity for us to show just how far we’ve come. From starting as a mining coin project, Athene has grown into a major blockchain network, and TOKEN2049 was our chance to let everyone see that up close.

It was all about connecting and reconnecting!

New Partnerships and Investor Interest

One of the biggest takeaways from the event was the massive interest Athene attracted from investment funds and key players in the crypto space. Several big-name venture capital firms and major players in the field, like BingX or Morph have already reached out to set up meetings, eager to discuss fundraising and potential partnerships.

Athene’s potential was clear, with key highlights including:

A strong community of over 13 million users

Successfully raising more than $10 million

A solid revenue stream from our P2P platform and Gaming hub

and Our promising web3-based products

Our public testnet - Athene Parthenon , which supports advanced blockchain technology with block production speed ≤ 2s , and 4000 TPS in test conditions.

, which supports advanced blockchain technology with block production speed , and in test conditions. Interest from major investment funds ready to explore partnerships

All this buzz shows just how much momentum Athene has right now, and we’re excited about what’s next!

Insights From Our CBO, Serhat Yanar

We’ve produced a special recap video that captures all the highlights from TOKEN2049. The video showcases everything happening both inside and outside our booth, how crowded it was, and the amazing energy of the event.

As part of this video, Serhat Yanar, our Chief Business Officer, also shares his thoughts on what Athene has achieved after the event. He mentions:

"On our recent trip, we made a strong impression on major venture capital firms."

"Currently, Athene is working with several major exchanges, and we have some exciting updates coming soon."

"Hundreds of partners have agreed to collaborate with Athene, and we are in the process of rolling out big plans."



Check out this video , which will give you an inside look at Athene’s dedication and next steps as we continue to expand and innovate after TOKEN2049.

Athene After Token2049: What Are The Next Moves?

As we wrap up our successful experience at TOKEN2049, Athene is already gearing up for the next phase of growth. With significant interest from investment funds and several promising partnership discussions underway, the next few months are set to be game-changing for our ecosystem.

Athene after Token2049 will focus on:

Finalizing strategic partnerships with top venture capital firms and major projects in the crypto space.

with top venture capital firms and major projects in the crypto space. Rolling out new collaborations with exchanges and partners that will enhance our ecosystem and benefit our growing user base.

with exchanges and partners that will enhance our ecosystem and benefit our growing user base. Expanding our product ecosystems across P2P services, gaming, and beyond, taking advantage of the excitement generated at TOKEN2049.



We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who stopped by our booth, shared their ideas, and joined us on this journey. The future looks incredibly bright, and we can’t wait to share more with you soon!

