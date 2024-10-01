Inspired Entertainment Secures NHL License, Expands Portfolio of Premier Sports Assets

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced it has signed a licensing agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL®). This agreement grants Inspired rights to develop interactive, fixed odds Virtual Sports games featuring the NHL logo and NHL Club jerseys and names further enriching its extensive portfolio of relationships with major professional sports leagues.



The licensing agreement provides Inspired access to a variety of NHL brand assets, enabling the creation of engaging gaming experiences for NHL fans worldwide. This new game will utilize the most advanced motion capture technology Inspired has ever implemented, ensuring unparalleled realism and immersion in gameplay.

With this development, Inspired Entertainment has completed its North American suite of premier sports licenses. The official launch of NHL-integrated products is anticipated in Q4.

“We are thrilled to work with the NHL and expand our offerings through this license,” said Brooks Pierce, Inspired's President and CEO. “This product will appeal to North American players and to markets like Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. The agreement enhances our Virtual Sports portfolio and aligns with our mission to deliver interactive experiences that redefine sports entertainment, offering NHL fans a unique way to stay connected with the game, even during the offseason.”

“Virtual Sports gaming continues to grow in popularity worldwide,” said Chris Golier, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development and Innovation. “We are excited to work with Inspired to engage our passionate fans through Virtual Sports using NHL assets. Inspired is a leader in this space and will leverage NHL IP to deliver a gaming experience that connects with our fans in new and exciting ways, helping to grow our global fan base.”

Inspired's multi-award-winning Virtual Sports are popular across the globe, appealing to a diverse range of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and over 100 websites in 35 countries. To learn more about Inspired’s virtual offerings, visit: https://inseinc.com/virtuals/

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

