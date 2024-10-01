Hillcrest Foundation Invests in North Texas Food Bank’s Feeding Network

Hillcrest grant to help local food pantries and organizations serve more North Texans facing hunger.

Dallas, TX, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced a generous $250,000 donation from the Hillcrest Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Co-Trustee (Hillcrest Foundation). The grant will empower 10 NTFB feeding partners to enhance their services, helping more North Texans facing hunger.

The funding will enable the following food pantries and organizations to acquire essential refrigeration, equipment, and vehicles, increasing their capacity to provide food assistance to more neighbors facing hunger.

Last year alone, NTFB provided access to over 100 million meals through its network of approximately 500 food pantries and organizations. “We are truly grateful for the investment in our feeding partners, as it directly transforms the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “The support of organizations like the Hillcrest Foundation makes this possible.”

The Hillcrest Foundation, founded in 1958 by Mrs. W.W. Caruth, Sr., has long been dedicated to supporting charitable organizations that promote education, health, and poverty relief in Texas. Most of its grants benefit charities in Dallas County and the surrounding areas.

“We are honored to partner with the North Texas Food Bank in their mission to eliminate hunger in our region,” said Kelly Garlock, Senior Vice President, Philanthropic Client Manager at Bank of America. “We have always admired the organization’s profound impact and are grateful for the opportunity to support smaller agencies in this crucial fight.”

Cunningham highlighted the significance of this grant, stating, “Texas unfortunately leads the nation in hunger, with our 13-county service area facing one of the highest rates of food insecurity. The Hillcrest Foundation’s generous support is vital to expanding our feeding network and meeting the growing need for food assistance. We sincerely appreciate their trust and commitment to helping us create a hunger-free and healthy North Texas.”

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

