Wah Fu Education Group Recently Entered into Business Cooperation with Several Domestic Universities

BEIJING, China, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, announcing its entry into the fields of educational AI and informatization.

Recently, Wah Fu's subsidiary, Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services Co., Ltd, reached business agreements with four higher vocational colleges, namely Xi'an Railway Vocational & Technical Institute, Guizhou Education University, University of Jinan and Chengdu Technological University. With its years of experience and expertise in continuous iterative educational technology development, Wah Fu will help the colleges improve their informatization of continuing education and enhance their digitalized and intelligent operation and management. We expect Wah Fu to improve profitability and gain valuable experience through business collaboration with these colleges.

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Since its establishment in 1999, Wah Fu has been committed to providing diversified and customized education solutions for the development of students, institutions and universities. It keeps innovating in self-taught examination for higher academic degrees, information application in adult education, non-degree training and others. It has now become one of the most influential brands of distance education for adults in China.

