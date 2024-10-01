Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) Announces 2025 Shade Structure Grant Recipients

OTTAWA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 CDA Shade Structure Grant Program. This year's grants, aimed at helping public schools, child care centres, city parks, and non-profit organizations create sun-safe environments in their communities, will benefit six outstanding projects across the country.



The following organizations and projects have been selected for funding in 2025:

University Neighbourhoods Association – Vancouver, British Columbia

The University Neighbourhoods Association will construct a shade structure at a community splash pad that will cover approximately 1,500 square feet, providing essential relief from the sun for community members and outdoor programs. Comprising 6-7 permanent posts and three durable, high UV-rated shade sails, the structure will create a welcoming gathering space for outdoor activities, picnics, and longer camp sessions, enhancing community engagement and comfort.

The City of Courtenay – Courtenay, British Columbia

The City of Courtenay will install a 16'x24' pavilion-type shade structure that will provide essential shade in Woodcote Park, reducing heat stress and enhancing safety for all users. This structure will also serve as a community gathering space, promoting a more enjoyable outdoor experience for families and parkgoers.

Makoonsag Intergenerational Child Care Inc. – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Makoonsag Intergenerational Child Care will install a 10'x12'x14' cedar shade structure. This versatile space will host various events, including social gatherings, art activities, and seasonal solstice celebrations, benefiting not only the centres parents and children but the entire community as well.

Personnel Support Programs – Borden, Ontario

Personnel Support Programs (PSP), part of the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS), will build a shade structure with two durable 12x12x12 triangle shade sails anchored to five posts, covering a 24x24 sq ft area. This space will provide shade for children's activities, nutrition breaks, adult gatherings, and programs like swimming and lifeguarding, with plans to also host outdoor fitness activities for all ages.

St. Anthony Elementary School – Pierrefonds, Quebec

The school will install a freestanding cantilever shade structure with a 12' x 12' pyramid canopy, providing a much-needed sheltered area for students in the schoolyard. This addition will offer relief from the sun, creating a comfortable seating space for students and a covered area for parents and community members during practices and events.

Town of Kentville – Kentville, Nova Scotia

The Town of Kentville will construct a 12'x12'x8' shade structure at their community skatepark, providing essential protection from the sun. This addition will promote community engagement and encourage safer, longer use of the facility while reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses and UV exposure.

Each grant recipient will receive a portion of up to $37,500 to support the installation of permanent shade structures in high-use outdoor areas, including playgrounds, splashpads, parks, and recreation spaces. The overwhelming response to this year’s program highlights the significant need for sun protection across the country.

Shade is essential for sun safety. When combined with sun-safe practices, such as applying broad-spectrum sunscreen, wearing sunglasses, and protective clothing, shade plays a vital role in reducing sun exposure and lowering the risk of developing skin cancer later in life.

“Shade is a vital component of sun safety. By investing in shade structures, we're helping communities play a key role in reducing sun exposure and protecting the health of Canadians now and for generations to come,” says Dr. Sunil Kalia, National Chair of the CDA Sun Awareness Working Group. “We are excited to support these projects and eager to see the positive impact they will have on our public spaces.”

The CDA congratulates these recipients and looks forward to seeing their shade structures come to life. These projects will significantly contribute to the overall well-being of Canadians by providing sun-safe environments for many years to come.

For more information about the CDA Shade Structure Grant Program and to follow the progress of the selected projects, visit dermatology.ca or follow the CDA on social media.

ABOUT THE CDA

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the healthcare system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology, encompassing over 3000 skin, hair, and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program.

To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Nimmi Lawrence

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Canadian Dermatology Association



Office: 613-738-1748 x 228

Email: shade@dermatology.ca

Website: dermatology.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.