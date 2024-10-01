HappyKids Unveils Fresh Lineup of Family Favorites and Exciting New Shows

New Shows include Monkie Kid™️, Sid the Science Kid and Go Astro Boy Go

HappyKids is also producing two original UGC gaming series for Halloween

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, announced today exciting new kids and family-friendly shows coming to HappyKids . As a top destination for quality content, HappyKids now features an array of fresh and captivating series, including the highly anticipated Season 5 of the LEGO Group’s Monkie Kid™️, which premiered exclusively on the streaming platform.



HappyKids is Future Today's premier ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platform for kids and families, boasting an extensive library of over 110,000 titles from 150+ content partners. It serves as the ultimate destination for top-tier, brand-safe content, providing an enriching experience for both children and parents. Designed to meet the evolving preferences of households that have foregone traditional cable subscriptions, HappyKids offers a curated selection of family-friendly entertainment.

“With the launch of LEGO’s Monkie Kid Season 5 and our enhanced content lineup HappyKids reaffirms its position as a leading platform for exceptional children's programming,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP, Kids & Family, at Future Today. “Our focus remains on delivering engaging, top-notch entertainment that families can enjoy together.”

In addition to the new LEGO®️ Monkie Kid season, new programming includes Wildbrain’s popular series Caillou, The Deep and Franny’s Feet; Jet Pack’s Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty, Camp Getaway, and Inspector Sunshine movies; Jim Henson’s Sid the Science Kid; and TMP’s Go Astro Boy Go. HappyKids is also gearing up for two Halloween specials, with a Minecraft Original Witchcraft and Roblox special set to debut in October.

“The new additions to HappyKids' programming highlight our dedication to offering a wide range of high-quality, entertaining content for kids,” said Soma Sengupta, Head of Partner Relations at Future Today. “These fresh series and specials are crafted to captivate young audiences and further establish HappyKids as the go-to destination for family-friendly fun.”

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group as well as content themes for 0-2 yrs. (toddlers), 2-4 yrs. (preschoolers), 4-6 years, kids 6+. There is also a separate section for Family movies & TV shows that parents can enjoy with their children. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, xFinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

