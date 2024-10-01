Abacus Life Appoints Robert F. Phillips as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) (“Abacus Life” or the “Company”), a pioneering alternative asset manager specializing in longevity and actuarial technology, today announced the appointment of Robert F. Phillips as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, effective immediately. Mr. Phillips brings over 30 years of diverse experience in capital markets and investor relations to Abacus Life, with a proven track record of strategic leadership in the financial sector.

Reporting directly to Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus Life, Mr. Phillips will lead Abacus Life’s investor relations strategy to strengthen engagement with the investment and capital markets communities. He will also play a key role in advancing strategic business initiatives, building relationships within these communities, and overseeing corporate affairs to support the Company's growth objectives.

"Rob brings a distinguished career marked by strategic leadership and deep expertise in investor relations, capital markets, and business development, having successfully guided companies through key growth phases and market expansions," stated Mr. Jackson. "We are delighted to welcome Rob to the Abacus executive team, where he will be an integral contributor as we continue to build and grow."

"I am truly honored to join Abacus Life and to be part of a team that is innovative and committed to delivering value to its clients and its shareholders," said Mr. Phillips. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to help drive our strategic growth and work alongside a talented, entrepreneurial team."

Prior to Abacus Life, Mr. Phillips was Senior Managing Director with Nasdaq, serving as primary liaison to executives and board members of public companies. Before joining Nasdaq in 2011, he headed Investor Relations and Business Development for an SEC-registered investment advisor. Prior to that, Mr. Phillips spent 10 years in institutional trading & brokerage and began his exchange career at NYSE, first in Regulation and later in Listings. Mr. Phillips holds a B.A. from Hamilton College, and an M.B.A. in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading global alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in use of advanced longevity and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity while creating a high-returning asset class of insurance products, uncorrelated to market fluctuations, for institutional investors.

With more than $2 billion in assets under management, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products traded on the Nasdaq exchange.

Abacus has invested in two new verticals: ABL Wealth, which provides longevity-based wealth management services and investment offerings, and ABL Tech, which offers ground-breaking technology services for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations and more that provides advanced real-time data tracking and analysis. With each new channel, we are revolutionizing the future of life insurance.

