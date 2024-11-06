CLS Roofing Earns 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award for Excellence in Craftsmanship and Customer Trust

CENTRAL FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLS Roofing, a trusted leader in the roofing industry, has been honored with the 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award, a distinguished recognition that highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Presented by GuidetoFlorida.com, the Best of Florida Awards celebrate businesses that have made a lasting impact in their communities. What sets this award apart is that it is determined entirely by the votes of customers—those who have directly experienced the superior service of CLS Roofing.With over 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, CLS Roofing has earned a reputation for more than just high-quality craftsmanship. Their team is known for a dedication to doing things the right way from the start. "At CLS, we’re more than just a roofing company," says the owner. "We’re a dedicated team that takes pride in doing the job right the first time, every time."Anthony Vassell, a 2nd generation contractor renowned for his passion and dedication to delivering high-quality roofing solutions, is the driving force behind CLS Roofing. Specializing in Commercial Roofing with over 17 years of experience in the industry, he has developed a reputation for excellence, emphasizing precision, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. Anthony believes that a great roof not only protects a building but also enhances its overall aesthetic and value. His commitment goes beyond just the technical aspects; he genuinely cares about his clients and their needs, striving to provide personalized service and reliable guidance throughout the roofing process. Anthony is also an advocate for using durable materials and sustainable practices, ensuring that every roof he installs is built to last. His enthusiasm for commercial roofing is evident in every project he undertakes, making him a respected leader in the field and a trusted partner for homeowners, property managers, and HOA communities looking to enhance their properties.CLS Roofing offers a wide range of services, from commercial roof inspections to industrial coatings and full-scale roof replacements. Their expertise spans across various roofing materials, including TPO, metal, and shingle roofs, allowing them to handle projects of all sizes and complexities. Whether it’s a simple repair or a full replacement, the company’s focus on honesty, dependability, and craftsmanship shines through.Beyond their skilled work, what truly sets CLS Roofing apart is their commitment to customer peace of mind. Offering a 10-year workmanship warranty, free wind mitigation reports, and flexible financing options, the company ensures that clients feel supported throughout the roofing process. These efforts reflect the team’s dedication to building lasting relationships with the people they serve.CLS Roofing’s commercial services further solidify their standing as a trusted provider in the industry. From waterproofing and roof maintenance to complex repairs, their expertise in meeting the unique demands of industrial and commercial properties has made them a go-to solution for businesses looking for reliable and long-lasting roofing.Earning the 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award is a testament to CLS Roofing’s ongoing commitment to excellence and the trust they’ve built with their customers. In a field as crucial as roofing, this level of trust is invaluable—and CLS Roofing has earned it, one roof at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.