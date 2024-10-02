Global Wood Coating Resins Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Wood Coating Resins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wood coating resins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.2 billion in 2023 to $4.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in construction and housing, expansion of furniture manufacturing, urbanization trends, architectural renovations, demand for high-performance finishes, rise in disposable income, sustainable and eco-friendly trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Wood Coating Resins Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wood coating resins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to preference for water-based coatings, demand for antimicrobial coatings, residential housing market dynamics, green building certifications, hybrid coating formulations, smart home integration, residential and commercial interior trends

Growth Driver Of The Wood Coating Resins Market

The rising need to improve furniture aesthetics is expected to propel the growth of the wood coating resin market going forward. Furniture aesthetics refers to a fundamental design element that establishes the attractive features of a design. Wood coating resins help consumers to improve furniture aesthetics and durability of the furniture.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Wood Coating Resins Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Nuplex Industries Limited, Koninklijke DSM NV, Allnex SARL, Synthopol Chemie Dr rer pol Koch GmbH & Co KG, Dynea AS, Polynt Spa, Sirca Spa, Helios Group, Covestro AG, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Company Limited, Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited, Alberdingk Boley Inc., The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Company Limited, Eternal Materials Company, CBC Company, Perstorp Group, Wanhua Chemical Group Company Limited, DIC Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Royal DSM NV, Akzo Nobel NV, Eastman Chemical Company, Dainippon Ink and Chemicals, Bayer AG, Lanxess.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Wood Coating Resins Market Size?

Major market players are developing Eco-Friendly Exterior Coating products to sustain their position in the wood coating resin market. For instance, in November 2021, Covestro a world leader in coating resin solutions for the decorative industry, launched Decovery SP-8310 a 37 percent bio-based, breathable, multi-purpose resin to enable exterior coatings with improved outdoor durability and enhanced bio-based content.

How Is The Global Wood Coating Resins Market Segmented?

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy Resin, Amino Resin, Alkyd Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Saturated Polyester Resin, Acrylic Resin, Vinyl Resin, Other Resins

2) By Technology: Solvent-Borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, High Solids Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Automotive Coatings, Marine & Protective Coatings, Architectural Coatings, General Industrial Coatings, Packaging Coatings, Wood Coatings, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Wood Coating Resins Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wood Coating Resins Market Definition

The wood coating resins refer to the production of adhesives, coatings, paints, plastics, primers and sealers, floors, and other building products. Epoxies are thermoset polymers created by the interaction of two or more industrial chemical components. The wood coating resins are used as powerful glue on any wooden surface.

Wood Coating Resins Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wood coating resins market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wood Coating Resins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wood coating resins market size, wood coating resins market drivers and trends and wood coating resins market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

