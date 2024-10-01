Recipients of the 2025 ACGME International Awards Announced

Honorees come from ACGME-I-accredited Sponsoring Institutions and programs in Haiti and the United Arab Emirates.

Chicago, IL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACGME International (ACGME-I) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 ACGME International Awards. These awards celebrate individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication to graduate medical education (GME) at institutions and programs accredited by ACGME-I around the world.

The 2025 awardees are:

Sawsan Abdel-Razig, MD, MEHP, is the recipient of the Physician Leader Award, which honors physicians who lead educational activities and promote values that underpin ACGME-I accreditation. Dr. Abdel-Razig is the chief academic officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fritz Verly Vernet, MD, is the recipient of the Physician Educator Award, which honors program directors and faculty members directly involved in teaching residents and fellows and caring for patients. Dr. Vernet is the assistant designated institutional official, and program director of the internal medicine residency program, at Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais in Haiti.

Ziyana AlKhusaibi is the recipient of the Staff Award, which honors administrators and other staff members who have provided extraordinary service to the educational process, to residents and fellows, and to meeting ACGME-I requirements. Mrs. AlKhusaibi is the manager of Graduate Medical Education at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

“The ACGME International Awards honor individuals who make a real difference in graduate medical education across the world,” said ACGME-I President and CEO James A. Arrighi, MD. “Their tireless efforts and expertise help to ensure the success of the residency and fellowship programs at their institutions. Moreover, their focus on improving the clinical learning environment is a critical factor in promoting the wellness and well-being of the residents and fellows.”

The award recipients will be honored as part of the 2025 ACGME Annual Educational Conference, which will take place on 20-22 February 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, US.

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services to graduate medical education programs in 24 institutions across 12 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. ACGME-I seeks to improve global health by ensuring that physicians who care for individuals are well-prepared in all aspects required of their chosen specialty. Learn more about ACGME-I here: https://www.acgme-i.org.

