Tactical Management Advises on Successful Sale of Stake in OpenSpring

MADRID, SPAIN, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management, a globally recognized turnaround investor with extensive experience in managing underperforming companies and distressed assets, is pleased to announce that an investment vehicle under its advisement has successfully sold its stake in OpenSpring. This transaction marks a milestone in Tactical Management’s ongoing commitment to generating value through strategic investments.

OpenSpring, with its presence across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Central and South America, has established itself as a leader in corporate cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions. The company is renowned for its comprehensive approach, which includes implementing the Software Development Life Cycle, training technical teams, and taking responsibility for service delivery. OpenSpring’s mission is to equip clients with cutting-edge technology, ensuring they stay competitive in today’s fast-paced and ever-evolving environment.

About Tactical Management:

Tactical Management is a globally active turnaround investor specializing in unlocking the potential of underperforming companies, distressed real estate, and non-performing loans. With a focus on driving value and growth through strategic and operational support, Tactical Management invests across a wide range of sectors and asset types.

About OpenSpring:

OpenSpring is a global leader in corporate cybersecurity and digital transformation, with a presence in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Central and South America. The company is dedicated to providing innovative technology solutions that help clients stay competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

For more information about Tactical Management and its portfolio, please visit www.tacticalmanagement.ae

Legal Disclaimer:

