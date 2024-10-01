PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 Cayetano secures voting rights of EMBO barangays in landmark Comelec resolution Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday commended the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for including the 10 Enlisted Men's Barrios (EMBO) barangays in Taguig's two legislative districts. "I'm grateful to the Comelec for ensuring that the people of EMBO will have the representation they deserve, especially since we're nearing the filing of candidacy for the 2025 elections," Cayetano said on September 30, 2024. Cayetano had led efforts in the Senate to secure the representation of the EMBO barangays through Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 23. This mirrored House Concurrent Resolution No. 37, filed by Taguig-Pateros Representative Ricardo 'Ading' Cruz Jr., aiming to include EMBO barangays in the two legislative districts and increase the number of councilors in the city. In an eight-page resolution released on September 25, 2024, the Comelec officially included the barangays -- Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Post Proper Northside, and Post Proper Southside -- in the First and Second Legislative and Councilor Districts of Taguig. The resolution also increased the number of councilors in each district from eight to 12, following Ordinance No. 144 of the city government of Taguig. This measure ensures that residents of these barangays will have representation in Congress and enables them to vote for and be elected to the House of Representatives. The additional seats in the City Council will also ensure equitable representation at the local level. 'We cannot afford to do nothing' The Comelec resolution takes into consideration the ordinance enacted by the City of Taguig. It is also bolstered by Congress' adoption of Concurrent Resolution No. 26, which takes into consideration the Concurrent Resolutions filed separately in the Senate and the House of Representatives. In his manifestation on September 24, 2024, Cayetano emphasized the need for Comelec to take the necessary step to ensure that EMBO residents can vote for a congressional representative in the 2025 elections. "We should not take away their right to have a representative and to vote for a representative," he said. In a 2021 decision, which became final in 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that the EMBO barangays were part of Taguig but did not assign them to a specific legislative district allowing residents to vote for local officials but preventing them from voting for a congressional representative unless a legislative act is passed before the 2025 elections. Cayetano noted that the Comelec resolution was a crucial step in addressing this gap in representation. "The other option for us now is huwag silang pabotohin. That will be the first time in Philippine history na mayroong bawal bumoto sa kanyang congressman," he said. And with over 300,000 residents and the number of voters in these areas, "we cannot afford to do nothing," he added. "People in the EMBOs will be very grateful that we gave them the choice, kung sino'ng gustong tumakbo at sino [ang] gusto nilang iboto," Cayetano said. Cayetano, tiniyak ang karapatan sa pagboto ng mga taga-EMBO sa makasaysayang resolusyon ng Comelec Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) sa pagsama nito ng 10 barangay mula sa Enlisted Men's Barrios (EMBO) sa dalawang distrito ng Taguig. "I'm grateful to the Comelec for ensuring that the people of EMBO will have the representation they deserve, especially since we're nearing the filing of candidacy for the 2025 elections," wika ni Cayetano nitong September 30, 2024. Matatandaang pinangunahan ni Cayetano ang mga hakbang sa Senado upang siguruhin ang representasyon ng mga barangay ng EMBO sa pamamagitan ng Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 23. Kaakibat ng resolusyong ito ang House Concurrent Resolution No. 37 na inihain ni Taguig-Pateros Representative Ricardo 'Ading' Cruz Jr. na naglalayong isama ang mga barangay ng EMBO sa dalawang distrito ng Taguig at dagdagan ang bilang ng mga konsehal sa lungsod. Nitong September 25, 2024, naglabas ang Comelec ng walong-pahinang resolusyon na naglalaman ng pagsasama ng mga barangay na Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Post Proper Northside, at Post Proper Southside sa Unang at Ikalawang Distrito ng Taguig. Tinaasan din ng resolusyon ang bilang ng mga konsehal sa bawat distrito mula walo hanggang labindalawa, alinsunod sa Ordinance No. 144 ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Taguig. Tiniyak ng hakbang na ito na ang mga residente ng mga barangay na ito ay magkakaroon ng representasyon sa Kongreso at maaaring bumoto at mahalal sa House of Representatives. Ang karagdagang pwesto sa City Council ay magtitiyak din ng patas na representasyon sa lokal na antas. Isinaalang-alang ng resolusyon ng Comelec ang ordinansang ipinasa ng Lungsod ng Taguig. Pinalakas ito ng pagkakabuo ng Kongreso sa Concurrent Resolution No. 26, na isinasaalang-alang ang mga resolusyong inihain sa Senado at House of Representatives. Sa kanyang manifestation nitong September 24, 2024, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan na kumilos ng Comelec para tiyakin na makakaboto ang mga residente ng EMBO ng kanilang kinatawan sa Kongreso sa halalan sa 2025. "We should not take away their right to have a representative and to vote for a representative," sabi niya. Sa isang desisyon noong 2021 na naging pinal noong 2022, idineklara ng Supreme Court na bahagi ng Taguig ang mga barangay ng EMBO ngunit hindi ito naitalaga sa partikular na distrito, kaya't maaaring bumoto ang mga residente para sa lokal na opisyal pero hindi para sa kanilang kinatawan sa Kongreso maliban na lamang kung mayroong batas na maipapasa bago ang halalan sa 2025. Ayon kay Cayetano, mahalaga ang Comelec resolution sa pagtugon sa isyung ito. "The other option for us now is huwag silang pabotohin. That will be the first time in Philippine history na mayroong bawal bumoto sa kanyang congressman," wika niya. "With over 300,000 residents and the number of voters in these areas, we cannot afford to do nothing," sabi niya. "People in the EMBOs will be very grateful that we gave them the choice, kung sino'ng gustong tumakbo at sino [ang] gusto nilang iboto," dagdag niya.

