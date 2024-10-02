Bicycle Lights Market Expected to Targets $772.3 Million by 2031 | Lord Benex International Co., Ltd, Lezyne USA Inc

Bicycle Lights Market

By application, the commuting bicycle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31859 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟓𝟔.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟕𝟐.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.Growing environmental & health concerns, rising traffic congestion and increased fuel prices are the primary factors increasing the adoption of electric bicycles across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as fast & flexible operations and cost-effective & eco-friendly transport solution also growing consumer inclination toward the usage of e-bicycles. Furthermore, increase in the number of market players providing e-bicycles coupled with the increasing investments in R&D activities further propelling the adoption of e-bicycles. For instance, in December 2019, an electric bike-share startup Wheels, has redesigned its two-wheeled vehicle to include a special spot to hold a helmet. Thus, such factors collectively contribute in increasing adoption of electric bicycles, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for bicycle lights and will contribute in the growth of bicycle lights market during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐋𝐞𝐳𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐁𝐁𝐁 𝐂𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐤 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐂𝐲𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨, 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐭𝐝.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global bicycle lights market . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/70bc00ccf2b464af5eb07437743577dd Factors such as government regulations to encourage adoption of bicycle lights, increase in fuel costs, rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity, and rising adoption of e-bicycles are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of bicycle infrastructure is the factor that hamper the market growth. Furthermore, improvement in bicycling infrastructure is the factor expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bicycle lights market share , and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31859 In recent years, UK government has implemented numerous regulations related to use of lights in bicycles which complements the bicycle lights business across UK. For instance, in UK, as per the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations (RVLR): lights and reflectors are necessary to a pedal cycle only between sunset and sunrise; and rear reflector should be positioned between 25 cm and 90 cm from the ground, facing rearwards. In addition, government is also working toward enhancing bicycle infrastructure across the UK, which boosts the growth of the market in the country.Based on application, the commuting bicycle segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31859 Based on technology, the LED segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global bicycle lights market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. 