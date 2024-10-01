Automotive Operating System Market Size is projected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 14.6%

Automotive Operating System Market

The global automotive operating system market is driven by the factors such as increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, the rising focus on improving vehicle safety and security, and the integration of AI and machine learning technologies in automotive systems. However, increasing automobile system complexities and concerns about data privacy and cyber security are hampering the automotive operating systems market's growth. On the contrary, the growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles, the intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces, and the growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the automotive operating systems market during the forecast period. The global automotive operating system market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $20.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032. The key players profiled in this report include Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation., LUXOFT, A DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, Green Hills Software, Wind River Systems, Inc., Siemens, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Automotive Grade Linux. On the basis of OS type, the market is divided into QNX, Linux, windows, android, and others. QNX is a present operating system generally used in the automotive industry as an operating system for various vehicle components and systems. QNX is known for its consistency, safety, and real-time capabilities, making it appropriate for safety-critical applications in automobiles.Based on OS type, the Linux segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive operating system market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because it provides a robust and flexible platform for managing and controlling various functions and components within a vehicle, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and vehicle diagnostics, among others. However, the Android segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that it offers a range of features and functionalities tailored to meet the unique requirements of vehicles. QNX has an established existence in the automobile industry, with a history of successful functioning in various vehicle systems. This track record has instilled confidence in automakers and suppliers, leading to increased adoption of QNX in their vehicles. The integration of multiple technologies to create enhanced user interfaces (UI), the emergence of linked device technologies, and the ongoing trend of integrating electronic applications into vehicles are also major contributors to the global automotive operating systems market. Moreover, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships, along with the rising demand for feature-driven technology, contribute to its growth. The use of multiple technologies to enhance UI, the advent of linked device technologies, the integration of electronic applications in vehicles, and the global demand for passenger cars further propel the expansion of the worldwide automotive operating systems industry. The use of multiple technologies to enhance UI, the advent of linked device technologies, the integration of electronic applications in vehicles, and the global demand for passenger cars further propel the expansion of the worldwide automotive operating systems industry.Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive operating system market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Owing to increasing disposable income, high demand for personal mobility, increasing per capita income, and improved lifestyles, there is an enhanced need for passenger cars with high-end software-based in-vehicle features. However, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the rising demand for monitoring and vehicle tracking systems in the logistics sector, which is expected to boost the adoption of telematics in commercial vehicles. Software-centric vehicles offer several advantages compared to hardware-defined vehicles. For instance, instead of visiting a dealership for software updates related to telematics, car diagnostics, and infotainment systems, customers can now receive these updates over-the-air (OTA). These updates cover improvements to infotainment features, security patches, as well as monitoring and optimizing crucial aspects like the powertrain and driving dynamics. Consequently, the market for automotive operating systems is expected to grow as there is a growing demand for vehicles that are primarily defined by software. Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, holding more than one-fourth of the global automotive operating system market. owing to technological advancements, government regulations, and the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers and technology companies in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032. owing to growing demand for connected vehicles, driven by rising consumer expectations for advanced connectivity features. Moreover, the market is influenced in European countries by stringent government regulations and initiatives related to road safety and emissions. For instance, the European Union's General Safety Regulation authorizes the addition of a few advanced safety features, such as autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance, in all new vehicles. Operating systems in vehicles play a key role in operating these safety systems, confirming their proper functioning and compliance with regulations. 