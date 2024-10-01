Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Global Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Size, Share, Revenue , Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental implants and prosthetics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.49 billion in 2023 to $12.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer preferences, professional training and education, aging population, economic factors.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dental implants and prosthetics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to population demographics, rising oral health awareness, regulatory developments, market expansion strategies, customization and personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market

The rising incidence of dental diseases is expected to boost the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market going forward. Dental diseases refer to a range of conditions that affect the mouth, particularly the teeth and gums. Dental implants and prosthetics help individuals suffering from dental diseases by restoring their intraoral defects, including missing parts of teeth, missing teeth, and missing soft or hard structures of the jaw and palate.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Institut Straumann AG, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., IvoclarVivadent AG, OSSTEM Implant Co. Ltd., Bicon LLC, Danaher Corporation, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Southern Implants Ltd., Septodont Holding SAS, Thommen Medical AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Shofu Inc., Avinent Implant System, Dental Wings Inc., TBR Implants Group, BioHorizons Inc., Straumann Group, Envista, Implant Direct, HIOSSEN, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neoss Limited, Keystone Dental Inc., DIO Implant, Anthogyr SAS, Aseptico Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the dental implants and prosthetics market are focused on developing innovative products, such as a conical hex-designed dental implant system, to gain a competitive advantage and meet the growing demand for advanced dental treatments. A conical hex-designed dental implant system is an innovative dental implant technology characterized by a conical hex shape, providing optimal primary stability and aesthetics for various surgical procedures in dentistry.

How Is The Global Dental Implants And ProstheticsMarket Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Dental Bridges, Dental Implants, Dental Crown, Abutment, Dentures, Inlays and Onlays, Other Products

2) By Design: Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

3) By Material: Titanium, Zirconium, Metal, Ceramic, Other Materials

4) By Price: Premium Implants, Value Implants, Discounted Implants

5) By End-User: Dental Hospital And Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading TheDental Implants And ProstheticsMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Definition

Dental implants and prostheses are alloplastic structures that are placed into the oral tissues beneath the mucosa, periosteum, and within or through the bone to provide support and retention for a fixed or removable dental prosthesis. It is specially designed to replace lost teeth.

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dental implants and prosthetics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dental Implants And Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental implants and prosthetics market size, dental implants and prosthetics market driversand trendsand dental implants and prosthetics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

