Cloudbeds and Mirai join forces to transform hotel distribution and marketing

San Diego, CA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the premier hospitality management software platform, and Mirai, a leader in hotel distribution technology and direct booking optimization, have today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming how hotels manage bookings, distribution, and marketing.

The agreement will provide joint customers with advanced tools to optimize their direct bookings, streamline their operations, and expand their digital marketing efforts.

By integrating Cloudbeds’ property management system (PMS) with Mirai’s technology, Cloudbeds properties will gain access to Mirai’s robust distribution network and powerful marketing tools. Meanwhile, the connection enables Mirai to offer its specialized solutions to a larger group of properties, providing tailored services that meet specific market needs.

Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds, said: “Our partnership with Mirai goes far beyond a simple integration – it’s a strategic collaboration that harnesses the strengths of both companies. By combining Cloudbeds’ global network of hospitality businesses with Mirai’s cutting-edge distribution and marketing solutions, we’re enabling hoteliers to attract, convert, and retain more guests. Together, we’re driving higher revenue and operational efficiency for our customers, setting them up for long-term success.”

Patricia Camba, Director of Global Partnerships & Alliances of Mirai, added: “At Mirai, we see tremendous value in partnering with Cloudbeds to elevate our level of commitment and services to the hotelier. Cloudbeds' extensive network of hotel businesses brings us valuable data insights, innovative strategies and unique market challenges that further strengthen our offering and innovation pipeline. Our partnership brings new opportunities for joint growth by offering hotels greater efficiency in their distribution strategies with powerful tools to achieve that goal.”

For Cloudbeds customers, the partnership opens the door to Mirai’s Call Center Service and Digital Marketing Solutions, both designed to drive direct bookings and optimize online presence.

Mirai’s Call Center Service ensures Cloudbeds properties can capture bookings over the phone, offering real-time availability, pricing, and promotions to guests, thereby increasing direct revenue channels beyond digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Mirai’s Digital Marketing Products, including metasearch advertising, search engine marketing (SEM), and social media campaigns, will empower Cloudbeds customers to engage their target audiences more effectively, reducing their reliance on third-party booking sites. With Mirai’s expertise in digital marketing, Cloudbeds customers can leverage tailored strategies to enhance their online visibility and drive more traffic to their websites.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com

About Mirai

Mirai is the hotelier’s partner in the common objective of maximising the potential of direct sales, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to maximise direct sales and reducing distribution costs: These include Booking engine, Digital Twin, Web Project, Metasearch Connectivity, Digital Marketing, Distribution Consulting, platform for Agencies and Companies and Contact Center.

With over 25 years of experience and a global presence, more than 3,900 hotels trust Mirai to manage their direct sales.

