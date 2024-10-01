$41,900.3+ Mn Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Rising Demand and Growth Projections

The interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing healthcare needs, advancements in technology, and the growing geriatric population. Here are key insights from the latest Allied Market Research report:

• Market Size and Growth:
• The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market was valued at $17,960.8 million in 2020.
• It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, reaching $41,900.3 million by 2030.

• Interventional Cardiology Overview:
• Involves catheter-based approaches to treat heart diseases.
• Peripheral vascular devices address conditions in the arms or legs using similar techniques.

• Rising Demand in Healthcare:
• The growing global population, particularly the aging demographic, has increased the prevalence of cardiovascular and vascular diseases.
• This rise in health concerns has fueled demand for devices to treat heart and artery conditions.

• Technological Advancements:
• Innovations in interventional cardiology and vascular devices are contributing to improved patient outcomes and expanding the market share.
• Chronic Diseases in the U.S.:
• Heart diseases are a leading cause of death, with 1 in 4 deaths related to cardiovascular issues.
• Coronary heart disease remains the most common, claiming 360,900 lives in 2019.
• 6 in 10 U.S. adults have chronic diseases, increasing the need for advanced treatment devices.
• Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure:
• Developing nations are rapidly enhancing healthcare facilities.
• For example, India’s healthcare infrastructure is expected to reach a value of $349.1 billion by 2022.

• Product Segmentation:
• The market is categorized into angioplasty balloons, stents, catheters, aneurysm repair stent grafts, IVC filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and accessories.

• End User and Regional Segments:
• Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others represent key end-users.

• North America leads the market, driven by population growth and increased healthcare spending, followed by regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• Market Opportunities:
• Increased awareness of treatment options and advancements in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries provide opportunities for market expansion.

• Key Competitors:
• Leading companies in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic plc, Philips N.V., and Terumo Corporation, among others.

