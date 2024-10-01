Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And TrendsFor 2024-2033

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Global Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The controlled release drug delivery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $59.2 billion in 2023 to $66.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pioneering drug delivery systems, early polymer-based formulations, introduction of microencapsulation techniques, emergence of transdermal delivery, regulatory approvals, and standardization.

The controlled release drug delivery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $105.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift towards personalized medicine, technological integration for patient convenience, expansion of biologics and biosimilars, market expansion in developing regions, advancements in polymer science.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the controlled release drug delivery market. Chronic diseases are also known as noncommunicable diseases. It refers to conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes diseases lasting more than a year and requiring continuing medical care, limiting everyday activities, or both. Controlled-release drug delivery is crucial for treating chronic diseases.

Key players in the market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Alkermes PLC, Coating Place Inc., Corium International Inc., Depomed Inc., Pfizer Inc., Aradigm Corporation, Capsugel LLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer Healthcare LLC, Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Adare Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan PLC, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG, Colorcon Inc., SKY Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen Inc., Orbis Biosciences Inc., Alza Corporation, MicroCHIPS Inc., Endo International PLC, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Nektar Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Pacira BioSciences Inc., Progenity Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vectura Group PLC, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

1) By Technology: Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, Other Technologies

2) By Release Mechanism: Polymer Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-Modulated Drug Delivery Systems, Chemically Activated,

3) By Application: Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Personal, Research, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Controlled release drug delivery refers to a dosage form that administers a medicine or medication in a specified way. This drug delivery method continuously delivers pharmaceuticals or medications in predictable kinetics for the predetermined time.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global controlled release drug delivery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Controlled Release Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on controlled release drug delivery market size, controlled release drug delivery market driversand trends, controlled release drug delivery market major playersand controlled release drug delivery market growth across geographies. Thisreport helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

